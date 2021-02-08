What is Denise Crosby up to These Days?

Though Denise Crosby’s on-screen Star Trek career was short, she’s never left the Star Trek family. Crosby played Tasha Yar in the first season of Star Trek: The Next Generation (TNG). She ended up leaving the show because she wasn’t happy with how her character was being handled. However, she left on good terms and ended up coming back for several guest appearances. In one episode she played an alternate timeline version of Yar. In a few other episodes, she played Yar’s half-Romulan daughter, Sela.

Crosby has remained dedicated to the Star Trek fandom over the years. She regularly appears at conventions, has been featured on Star Trek: The Cruise, and often attends events with fans.

She’s also had an incredibly successful career outside the Trek universe. Here’s what she’s been up to since her on-screen Star Trek career ended.

Acting in Television and Movies

Talent, talent, talent everywhere! So happy to be wearing my “Suit!” https://t.co/TJf6KNSE2K — Denise Crosby (@TheDeniseCrosby) June 16, 2019

Though many of her TNG castmates experienced career slowdowns after the series ended, Crosby’s acting career took off after she left. The same year she exited the show, she landed roles in two movies and a short film. The next year she was cast in the film adaptation of Stephen King’s horror novel Pet Semetary, which is still one of the roles for which she’s most recognized.

Crosby continued to land guest spots on television shows throughout the late 80s and early 90s. In 1993, she landed a lead role in the sitcom Key West. Though the show only lasted for 13 episodes, it was a major boost for Crosby’s career.

She started getting more guest spots on popular television shows and landed some significant recurring roles as well. Crosby appeared in multiple episodes of Diagnosis Murder, NYPD Blue, The X-Files, and Southland in the 90s and early 2000s. She also appeared in several movies and TV movies.

In the past five years, Crosby has had two major recurring roles on television. She appeared as Deb in 15 episodes of the crime drama Ray Donovan. Most recently, she appeared as Faye Richardson in nine episodes of the legal dramedy Suits.

‘Trekkies’ and ‘Trekkies 2’

Crosby was always fascinated with the Star Trek fandom and the impact that the franchise had on so many people’s lives. That fascination turned into two documentaries about the Trek fandom, Trekkies and Trekkies 2. In each of these documentaries, Crosby interviewed the most hardcore Trekkies she could find, asking them how and why the shows had shaped their lives.

The Star Trek actress also interviewed some of her former castmates, other Star Trek stars and members of the behind-the-scenes teams from the shows and movies. She delved into their experiences with the franchise, their thoughts on the fandom, and how Star Trek changed them.

Crosby both starred in and produced the documentaries. These films are currently her only producer credits.

In a recent GalaxyCon panel, Crosby was asked whether a Trekkies 3 was on the horizon. She said that the ownership of the rights to the films was currently changing hands, so a lot was in flux. However, she said that once things settle down, there may be talks about future Trekkies documentaries.

Star Trek Online

Star Trek Online – Third Year Anniversary Video (feat. Tasha Yar aka Denise Crosby)Star Trek Online Celebrates Three-year Anniversary Perfect World Entertainment Inc. is pleased to announce that celebrations for the Three-year Anniversary of Star Trek Online have officially begun. Starting today, Captains are invited to experience "Temporal Ambassador," a special Anniversary Episode starring Denise Crosby who will be reprising her role as Lieutenant Tasha Yar from Star… 2013-01-31T21:19:19Z

In 2013, the massively multiplayer online game Star Trek Online (STO) revealed that Crosby would be joining their cast of voice actors. The game released a new mission in which Crosby reprised her role as Yar.

Less than six months later, STO revealed that Crosby would be back yet again, this time as her half-Romulan character, Sela. Crosby’s character played a central role in the first expansion pack of the game, “Legacy of Romulus.” Since then, Sela, still voiced by Crosby, has become a major character in the STO world. New content featuring Sela is released on a fairly regular basis.

Crosby has been thriving both inside and outside the Star Trek universe since her onscreen roles on The Next Generation ended, and she’s still as much a part of the Star Trek family as ever.

READ NEXT: Here’s How This Original TNG Cast Member Could Come Back on ‘Picard’