A Round-up of All the New “Star Trek” Coming in 2022

If you’re a fan of “Star Trek,” then your head might be spinning. After the explosion of announcements posted by the official “Star Trek” social media outlets and on their website, it seems that there is going to be a lot of new Trek for the next few months.

In fact, there will be at least one new “Star Trek” show airing on Paramount+ every week until the first week of July 2022. That is a lot of Trek. And it won’t be like the old days when fans used to get weeks of new stories from “Deep Space Nine,” “Voyager,” or “Enterprise.” All of the latest Trek titles will be represented in this explosion of shows.

Thanks to the folks at Trek Core, who put out this show summary on Twitter for what we can all expect in 2022, we have a roadmap or schedule for the upcoming shows.

Episodes 8, 9, and 10 of “Star Trek: Prodigy” will stream. These will be the final episodes of “Prodigy,” which will air before the show goes onto its own mid-season hiatus. These mid-season breaks are controversial with fans but done to give the behind-the-scenes production folks time to make everything look, sound, and feel so great.

Recently, Wilson Cruz (known to so many as Dr. Hugh Culber from “Discovery”) took some time to explain why this time is needed. “Prodigy” will return later in 2022 with the rest of Season One.

In February, fans will get three episodes of Season 4 for “Star Trek: Discovery.” Fans get additional details on the Dark Matter Anomaly (DMA) and what exactly the mysterious Ruon Tarka is planning.

Just a note for all fans of “Discovery” that the show has been renewed for a fifth season, which means it will surpass “The Original Series” and “Enterprise” for the number of years it will remain on the air. GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) has also nominated “Discovery” for Outstanding Drama Series in their 33rd Annual Media Awards.

Actor Anthony Rapp, who portrays Lt. Paul Stamets on “Discovery,” thanked GLAAD on Twitter, noting that the nomination recognized “our efforts to tell rich and complex stories about the queer found family aboard our starship.”

The final three episodes in Season 4 of “Discovery” will air, and the long season will come to a close. Will Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Cleveland “Book” Booker (David Ajala) survive the stress of being on two sides of this DMA issue? We’ll all find out on March 17, 2022.

Just as one show wraps up, a new one begins. The long-awaited second season of “Star Trek: Picard” will launch on March 3 as well. Fans can expect five episodes of the ten-episode season in March. Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) will join the show this year, and we’ll all get to learn what Q (John de Lancie) has planned for Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Fans will also get to see the new Borg Queen in action.

Thanks to de Lancie’s appearance on the Trek Talks fundraiser, fans know a little more about how the god-like being will carry himself on this new show.

“It isn’t, in fact, a Q of 34 years years ago,” de Lancie said on the live stream. “He’s older, more mature, a little more focused individual, with a very strong internal motivation and a desire to get Picard to do something. But if I tried to do it the way I acted back then, I think it wouldn’t be good.”

A side note on the Trek Talks event: they raised over $73,000 for the Hollywood Food Coalition, which was an incredible success. As John Billingsley predicted, Trek fans turned out to support his charity.

The above dates will be when the rest of “Picard” Season Two airs on Paramount+. Fans, don’t fret because, on May 5, 2022, the show that fans helped make happen will finally begin. “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” will debut on May 5 and will begin the adventures of Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount), Number One (Rebecca Romijn), Spock (Ethan Peck), and the rest of the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

Please note that Heavy previously calculated fans might expect to see “Strange New Worlds” in April 2022. We apologize for this error, as we were one month off.

“Strange New Worlds” will be ten episodes and will air from May 5 to July 7, 2022.

