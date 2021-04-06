‘Lower Decks’ Season 2 Release Date & Details Revealed

During the Star Trek: Lower Decks panel at the First Contact Day celebration yesterday, the teaser trailer for the second season was finally released. The 30-second video gave fans a peek at what’s to come in the show’s sophomore season, revealed some new details about the characters fans will see, and, most importantly, announced the release date for the upcoming season.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Release Date

The last frame of the trailer revealed season two’s release date as August 12th of 2021, just a few months away. Lower Decks was one of the few Star Trek shows that didn’t face major delays because of the coronavirus pandemic. Because the production process for an animated series is much different than a live-action series, production on season two of Lower Decks has been underway for quite some time. Since the animators and voice actors could work remotely, work on the show’s second season wasn’t significantly slowed.

Lower Decks and Star Trek’s other animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, were both scheduled to release this year, but until yesterday there were no solid details about when they’d be available. Currently, there’s still no official release date for Prodigy, though it was confirmed that it’s still on track to release by the end of the year.

Given the fact that Lower Deck’s release date was announced and Prodigy’s was not, it’s likely that Lower Decks will be the first new Star Trek to release in 2021. However, it’s always possible that the folks at Paramount+ will drop a big surprise and release Prodigy first. Only time will tell.

Details About Season 2

The trailer wasn’t long enough to more than hint at what’s to come in season two. However, there are definitely some interesting details worth calling out.

The most important, and probably most delightful detail for old-school Trek fans, is that Captain William T. Riker will, in fact, be back for season two. At the very end of the trailer, Ensign Bradward Boimler is seen at the helm of the Titan with Riker in command. At the end of the last season, Boimler found out that his transfer to the Titan had been approved. This led many fans to speculate that Riker and his wife, Deanna Troi-Riker, would be back for season two.

Given that Boimler was positioned as the show’s main character in season one, it’s likely that his exploits on the Titan will be a major focus of the second season. If that’s the case, fans could be seeing a lot of the Rikers this season. Of course, it’s possible that Boimler will screw it all up on the Titan and get sent back to the Cerritos fairly quickly, in which case, Riker might be just another cameo.

Other clips in the trailer show that Beckett Mariner will be in trouble just as much this season as she was last. In one scene, she’s confined to the brig while her fellow ensigns visit. In another, she appears to be single-handedly fighting off a bunch of Cardassians. This is extra intriguing because it hasn’t yet been clarified whether the Cardassians are allies of the Federation at the time Lower Decks takes place. This scene could suggest that they’re not, or it could suggest that Mariner seriously screwed up.

A random scene toward the beginning of the trailer shows that Mariner will be playing the infamous holodeck game Parrises Squares at some point. It’s not really riveting information, but it’s yet another satisfying throwback for fans of the earlier shows. Perhaps Riker will be involved somehow, given his passion for the game.

All in all, the trailer gave some interesting hints for fans to ponder and confirmed that the second season will be just as fun and irreverent as the first.

