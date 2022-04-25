“Star Trek: Lower Decks” Season Two Blu-ray Ready to Beam Up in July

Season two of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” will be beaming soon to Blu-ray and DVD, CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment announced in a press release on April 25, 2022. The two-disc collection will be released on July 12, 2022, and is set to include more than an hour of bonus content, including two new featurettes, titled “A Sound Foundation” and “Lower Decktionary: Season Two.”



The animated series “Star Trek: Lower Decks” — which streams on Paramount+ — centers on the less-than-seasoned crew of the less-than-well-regarded Starfleet ship, the U.S.S. Cerritos, under the command of Captain Carol Freeman (Dawnn Lewis). The crew includes Ensign Beckett Mariner (Tawny Newsome), who is Captain Freeman’s daughter, Ensign Brad Boimler (Jack Quaid), D’Vana Tendi (Noel Wells), and Samanthan Rutherford (Eugene Cordero). Other regular characters include Commander Jack Ransom (Jerry O’Connell), Lt. Shaxs (Fred Tatasciore), Dr. T’Ana (Gillian Vigman), Lt. Kayshon (Carl Tart), and Lt. Billups (Paul Scheer).

Jerry O’Connell & Co-stars Cosplaying as Their Characters



The show has proven quite popular with “Star Trek” fans, as it lovingly pokes fun at the whole “Star Trek” franchise while staying very much in the “Star Trek” lane. Fans also have enjoyed finding the many Easter eggs embedded in the episodes, which can include obscure references to ships, characters, plots, lines of dialogue, alien species, etc., from “Star Trek: The Original Series” on forward. According to Memory Alpha, Jonathan Frakes, Alice Krige, Jeffrey Combs, Robert Duncan McNeill, and Lycia Naff all returned to the “Trek” fold for the animated show.

Frakes, Krige, and McNeill reprised their roles as William Riker, the Borg Queen, and Tom Paris, respectively, while frequent “Star Trek” guest-star Combs voiced a new character called AGIMUS. The wild card was Naff, who reprised her role as Sonya Gomez, which she originated in two “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episodes, “Q Who” and “Samaritan Snare.” Naff provided the voice of Gomez for “First First Contact,” the “Lower Decks” second-season finale.



The press release included some detailed information about the two featurettes:



A SOUND FOUNDATION



“The first season of Lower Decks earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Sound Editing for a (half-hour) Comedy or Drama Series, or Animation for the episode ‘No Small Parts.’ As sound for an animated series is particularly important, go behind the scenes in an interview with the team that creates the dynamic audio for Lower Decks while they discuss how they bring the series to life.”



LOWER DECKTIONARY: SEASON TWO



“The start of Season Two sees our heroes separated by death and distance. In this featurette, take a deep dive into all things Season Two through interviews with the producers, cast and creatives about developing and executing the characters’ journeys in the second season.”



In addition to the pair of featurettes, according to the press release, fans will also be able to enjoy “Season Two Easter Eggs” and “Season Two Animatics,” as well as several audio commentaries. The “Season One” Blu-ray and DVD set did not include audio commentaries. For the “Season Two” set, series creator and executive producer Mike McMahan, star Jack Quaid, and guest star Jonathan Frakes discuss “Kayshon, His Eyes Open,” while McMahan and Quaid provide commentary about “An Embarrassment of Dooplers.” Tawny Newsome, Paul Scheer, and writer Garrick Bernard comment on “Where Pleasant Fountains Lie,” and Mike McMahan, Gabrielle Ruiz, and Kathryn Lyn do the honors for “wej Duj.” According to Memory Alpha, Ruiz voiced the Vulcan character, T’Lyn, and Lyn wrote the episode, which earned a Hugo Award nomination for Best Dramatic Presentation (Short Form).



“Star Trek: Lower Decks” premiered on August 6, 2020, according to Memory Alpha, and the “Season One” Blu-ray and DVD sets were released on May 18, 2021. There was also a limited edition “Season One” Blu-ray Steelbook available, according to Amazon.com, but it appears that there will not be a “Season Two” limited edition Blu-ray Steelbook, as no reference was made to it in the press release from CBS Home Entertainment and Paramount Home Entertainment.



“Star Trek: Lower Decks” has already been renewed for a fourth season, according to Variety. Fans attending the “Star Trek: Lower Decks” panel at the official Star Trek: Mission Chicago event in Chicago, Illinois, on April 9, 2022, were the first to see the season three teaser trailer and new teaser art.

Check Out the ‘Lower Decks’ Season Three Teaser Trailer

Play Video Video related to “star trek: lower decks” season two blu-ray ready to beam up in july 2022-04-25T17:14:35-04:00



According to the announcement at the Star Trek: Mission Chicago event, season three of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” will be available to stream later this year on Paramount+.







