‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ Season 2, Episode 2 Preview & How to Watch

The second episode of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” season two drops on Thursday, August 19, at midnight Pacific Time/3 a.m. Eastern Time. The team behind the show has already dropped some hints about the episode’s plots and Easter eggs.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch episode two and what to expect.

Previews

Shortly after the season two premiere aired, the team over at Paramount+ revealed via Twitter that the second episode will follow the crew of the Titan as well as the crew of the Cerritos. The first episode followed the misadventures of the Cerritos crew after their run-in with “strange energies.” The episode was a brilliant parody of the “Star Trek: The Original Series” episode “Where No Man Has Gone Before.”

The premiere featured lots of Mariner, Tendi, and Rutherford, but Boimler was mostly absent. Only one scene, the very last of the episode, featured the crew of the Titan as they battled the Pakleds. However, fans of the Titan will get their fill of the crew in episode two.

Paramount+ released some promotional images for the second episode that give some hints about what’s to come.

The episode is entitled “Kayshon, His Eyes Open.” “Star Trek: The Next Generation” fans probably recognize the odd phrasing as a reference to one of the best episodes of TNG, “Darmok.” In that episode, Captain Jean-Luc Picard encountered a Tamarian and discovered that the aliens spoke only in metaphors referencing their culture’s mythology.

The promotional images confirmed that there will definitely be a Tamarian in the episode.

“Kayshon, His Eyes Open” will introduce Lieutenant Kayshon, a Tamarian Starfleet officer. His uniform indicates that he’s a security officer. Kayshon also wears the unique sash and knife that the Tamarians wear over their traditional uniforms.

Another image revealed that Kayshon will be aboard the Cerritos, perhaps as a part of a diplomatic mission or perhaps as a new officer on the Cerritos crew. He appears to be getting a tour of the ship from Tendi. They’re in a storage room that houses artifacts presumably found during second contact missions. The helmet they’re in front of will probably be revealed as some sort of awesome Easter egg because that’s how “Lower Decks” rolls.

One image revealed what Boimler is up to in the second episode.

He’s going undercover as a miner for some high-profile Titan mission. It looks like he’s trying to make some new friends, and in typical Boimler fashion, it’s not going quite as he planned.

Two more images reveal that the Cerritos will deal with some weird enemies in episode two.

Tendi will encounter some kind of weird snake monster while the crew of the Cerritos battles an unidentified alien vessel.

Episode two looks to be an action-packed adventure. It will be interesting to see how the show addresses the communication issues with Lieutenant Kayshon and how many references to “Darmok” it will make.

How to Watch

Trekkers who want to watch “Lower Decks” will need a subscription to the Paramount+ streaming service. All of the modern “Star Trek” shows, as well as the legacy shows, are available on Paramount+. So, it’s really a must-have for true Trek fans.

Paramount+ does offer a free one-week trial, so if fans just want to watch this week’s episode of “Lower Decks,” they could sign up for the free trial and cancel within seven days. Or sign up for a free trial tomorrow and watch this week’s episode and next week’s episode before the trial ends.

The streaming service currently offers two paid subscriptions — Essential and Premium. The Essential subscription is just $4.99 per month. However, it does not include live television for local CBS stations and it does include commercials. Fans can save a bit of money by signing up for the entire year upfront for $49.99.

The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. Fans can save 16 percent if they sign up for the yearly plan. The Premium subscription is commercial-free, though, fair warning, fans will see an occasional ad for another Paramount+ show at the beginning of the episode or movie they’re streaming. This plan also includes access to live TV, including the local CBS station.

