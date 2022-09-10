Marsha Hunt, Oldest ‘Star Trek’ actor, Dead at 104

Veteran Hollywood actress, “Star Trek: The Next Generation” guest star, and blacklisted performer Marsha Hunt is dead at the age of 104. Roger C. Memos, writer and director of the documentary “Marsha Hunt’s Sweet Adversity,” told The Hollywood Reporter that Hunt died of natural causes at her Sherman Oaks home, where she had lived since 1946. Hunt played Anne Jameson in the first-season “TNG” episode “Too Short a Season.”



An obituary in The New York Times notes that Hunt was born Marcia Virginia Hunt — later changing the spelling of her first name — in Chicago on Oct. 17, 1917, to Earl Hunt, a lawyer, and Minabel (Morris) Hunt, a vocal coach. Her family relocated to Manhattan, where Hunt attended P.S. 9 and the Horace Mann School for Girls in Manhattan. “A talent scout who saw her in a school play in 1935 offered her a screen test; nothing came of the offer, but that summer she visited her uncle in Hollywood and ended up being pursued by several studios,” the article says. “She signed with Paramount and made her screen debut that year in a quickly forgotten film called ‘The Virginia Judge.'”

Hunt Made One Appearance on ‘The Next Generation’





Hunt appeared in 50-plus films between 1935 and 1949 and appeared on the path to superstardom until, as a result of her political activism, she became caught up in the Red Scare and was blacklisted. The Internet Movie Database lists 116 movie and television credits for Hunt, who found steady work, particularly on television, in her later years. Her credits include “Pride and Prejudice,” “Alfred Hitchcock Presents,” “The Twilight Zone,” “Johnny Got His Gun,” “Murder, She Wrote,” and “Matlock.” Her “Star Trek” episode aired in 1988 and was her last credit for 18 years, until she made three final projects: the feature “Chloe’s Prayer” in 2006, a short titled “The Grand Inquisitor” in 2008, and the TV movie “Empire State Building Murders,” also in 2008.



In her one visit to the “Star Trek” universe, Hunt’s character, Anne Jameson, was the wife of Starfleet Admiral Mark Jameson, portrayed by Clayton Rohner in heavy aging prosthetics. According to a character biography on Memory Alpha, Anne married Mark in 2314 and despite spending a great deal of time apart during his career, they were still married 50 years later. Memory Alpha notes, “In 2364 she accompanied her husband, who suffered from the Iverson’s Disease aboard the USS Enterprise-D to be with him on his mission as a negotiator on Mordan IV. She was surprised by the beauty and size of the guest quarters aboard the Enterprise-D and told her husband that they would have never been apart during his time on starships if they had quarters this size.

Hunt Played the Wife of a Starfleet Admiral Who’d Taken an Age-Reversing Drug

“Anne Jameson was shocked when she learned that her husband injected himself with de-aging drugs from Cerberus II and was in pain seeing him suffer from this drug and also getting younger every hour,” the Memory Alpha entry continues. “Mark Jameson originally planned to test the drug and then use it together with his wife but when he learned that Karnas asked for him to negotiate he used both dosages. Anne Jameson got angry about her husband and noted that her opinion was never in demand. She would never use this drug. She was by his side when he died on Mordan IV as a result of the drug he had taken to reverse the aging process. She requested that her husband Mark be buried on Mordan IV, which was accepted by Karnas.”



According to The New York Times, Hunt was married twice, first to Jerry Hopper, a junior executive at Paramount. That union ended in divorce in 1945. In 1946, she wed writer Robert Presnell Jr., and that marriage lasted until his death in 1986. Hunt is survived by several nieces and nephews.