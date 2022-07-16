Michael Dorn Film ‘Agent Revelation’ Now Available for FREE on Several Platforms

Michael Dorn‘s film, “Agent Revelation,” is available now for free on Amazon Prime, Showtime, Tubi, and Roku, according to a statement on the movie’s official site. Written by, directed by, and starring Derek Ting, the indie sci-fi film was originally released in 2021, according to the Internet Movie Database. “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” actor Dorn co-stars in “Agent Revelation” as a character named Alastair.



A synopsis of the film on IMDB reads, “An ancient dust that controls humans affects Jim Yung (Derek Ting), who gains superpowers. Jim is taken to an underground base where he’s trained to be an operative to take on an imminent alien threat and learn why aliens have returned to Earth.” The film also features actor Teo Briones, who is the younger brother of Isa Briones, who, according to Memory Alpha, played Soji and several other characters during the first and second seasons of “Star Trek: Picard.”



In a video posted July 14, 2022, on the film’s official Facebook page, Dorn discussed his participation in “Agent Revelation. He said, “I like a lot of dialogue. It means that you really are a part of the show and not just window dressing, sitting on the side, which is great. But also, it talks about spirituality, and I’ve been on a journey, the same as him. That spoke to me also. It doesn’t really track a lot of times with what Alastair is going through, but it’s close enough to where you know what it feels like and what it looks like.”

Dorn Liked That He Got to Play a Meaty, Dialogue-Heavy Role in ‘Agent Revelation’

The film earned strong reviews upon its initial release in early 2021 and again that summer when it began streaming. On July 16, 2021, Robert Daniels of The New York Times wrote, “I love inventive microbudget films. It’s rarer to discover these treats in the action genre, since the form often requires higher production values. But ‘Agent Revelation,’ from the writer-director Derek Ting, manages to deliver big thrills on a smaller scale.



“Ting also stars in this high-concept sci-fi movie as Jim Yung, a C.I.A. reject infected by an alien-made biological weapon: a red dust known as the Ash,” it continued. “While usually deadly to humans, the Ash instead gives Jim heightened reflexes and strength. When Dr. Victoria Jansen (Carole Weyers), the head of a secret underground military installation, hears of Jim’s survival, she recruits him for testing, pushing him through dangerous exercises. These claustrophobic battles featuring tactical movements through mazes provide the film’s biggest action moments.



The smart world-building is equally impressive, the Times review concluded, noting, “Jim comes under the watchful eye of the base’s rich benefactor, Alastair (Michael Dorn), the Morpheus to Jim’s Neo. Alastair teaches Jim how to harness the energy of his powers to wield against the invading aliens. A cross between “The Matrix” and “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “Agent Revelation” places grand sci-fi imagination into a modest package.”

A Glowing Review Describes Dorn as the ‘Glue That Binds’ the Film Together

The site Trek Report gave “Agent Revelation” a positive review on February 13, 2021, with notable praise heaped upon Dorn’s performance. “His gravitas and command of the screen are just as potent outside of the Klingon makeup, which he made so famous,” the review read. “In a way, Dorn is the glue that binds ‘Agent Revelation’ together. As Ting’s character struggles with his own demons, Alastair provides a calming hand of guidance to the facility of agents and researchers. As Alastair, ‘Trek’ fans will appreciate that Dorn is supremely talented, as he is able to slip into the role of both an Elon Musk and Yoda. He’s both secretly funding and guiding, while pushing the team toward solving something.



“I can say that ‘Trek’ fans should try to catch ‘Agent Revelation,’ the Trek Report review continued. “I enjoyed the story, the action, effects, Ting’s character and his journey, and getting to see a fan-favorite (Dorn) flex his acting chops in a way that he never could on ‘Star Trek.'”

Beyond “Agent Revelation,” it’s been announced that Dorn will reprise his role as Worf on the upcoming third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard.” As previously reported by Heavy, Dorn will reunite with “TNG” co-stars Patrick Stewart, Brent Spiner, Marina Sirtis, LeVar Burton, Jonathan Frakes, and Gates McFadden. IMDB reports that Dorn has also wrapped production on a film called “Relatively Super,” which stars Mark Hamill of “Star Wars” fame and Jon Heder.