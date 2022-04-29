‘Trek’ in the News: Mulgrew, Cho, Saldana, Livingston, Isaacs, and More

“Star Trek” and the people associated with the franchise are always in the news. Some of the news warrants full stories and some of it is better included in a round-up. This is that round-up, which is now a regular Heavy on Star Trek feature, and this week’s round-up involves Zoe Saldana, John Cho, J.J. Abrams, Justin Lin, Jason Isaacs, Kate Mulgrew, Jimmi Simpson, Jenny Lumet, Alex Kurtzman, and Harold Livingston.

She May Be Hollywood’s Busiest Actress

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Zoe Saldana and the ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ cast at a premiere event

Zoe Saldana has been working nonstop the past couple of years and as a result, has a slew of projects heading toward movie theaters. According to The Hollywood Reporter, attendees this past week at the CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas saw glimpses of the actress — who has played Uhura in “Star Trek (2009),” “Star Trek into Darkness,” and “Star Trek Beyond” — in two high-profile projects. Due out on November 4, 2022, from director David O’Rusell is “Amsterdam,” which the trade paper referred to as an “original romantic crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.” Saldana stars in the film alongside Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Rami Malek, and Robert De Niro.



Also on the way is James Cameron’s long-awaited sequel to “Avatar“, with the film’s title finally revealed during CinemaCon: “Avatar: The Way of Water,” which will be released on December 16, 2022. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Way of Water” unfolds more than a decade after the events of “Avatar” and “begins to tell the story of the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure.” Saldana once again plays Neytiri opposite Sam Worthington as Jake. Saldana received the CinemaCon “Star of the Year” award at the “Big Screen Achievement Award” ceremony on Thursday night, April 28, 2022.



Saldana is also reprising another popular role. Principal photography is just about completed on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” in which Saldana once again plays Gamora. Director James Gunn confirmed that the unusually short 50-day shoot was just about over in a tweet he posted on April 25, 2022.



Don’t Make John Cho Go



John Cho, who co-stars as Sulu in the J.J. Abrams “Star Trek” films, will next be seen in “Don’t Make Me Go,” an Amazon Studios film set for release on July 15. According to the official publicity blurb about the film, Cho plays Max, a single father who learns that he’s terminally ill. As a result, “He decides to try and cram all the years of love and support he will miss with his teenage daughter Wally (Mia Issacs) into the time he has left with her. With the promise of long-awaited driving lessons, he convinces Wally to accompany him on a road trip from California to New Orleans for his 20th college reunion, where he secretly hopes to reunite her with her mother who left them long ago.”

Lin Races Beyond ‘Fast X’

“Star Trek Beyond” director Justin Lin has exited “Fast X,” the tenth chapter in the lucrative “Fast & Furious” action franchise, with production already underway. According to a Hollywood Reporter feature on April 26, 2022, no reason was provided for Lin’s unexpected departure, as he had helmed “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift,” “Fast & Furious,” “Fast & Furious 6,” and “F9: The Fast Saga,” and was set to direct “Fast X” and then the 11th and final movie in the franchise.



Lin, in a statement posted to the “Fast & Furious” franchise’s official Twitter account, wrote, “With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of ‘Fast X,’ while remaining with the project as a producer. Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases. On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the ‘Fast’ family.”

Jason Isaacs Makes ‘Mincemeat’

Play Video Video related to ‘trek’ in the news: mulgrew, cho, saldana, livingston, isaacs, and more 2022-04-29T11:18:57-04:00

After making his mark on “Star Trek” with his role as the duplicitous Gabriel Lorca on “Discovery,” Jason Isaacs has been as prolific as ever. He’s currently co-starring with Sophia Bush on the CBS medical drama, “Good Sam,” and, according to the Internet Movie Database, has wrapped the films “Mind-Set,” “Agent Game” (with Mel Gibson), “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris,” “Spinning Gold,” and “Operation Mincemeat.” Isaacs stars alongside Colin Firth and Matthew Macfadyen (red-hot thanks to “Succession“) in “Operation Mincemeat,” a drama-thriller about a successful British deception operation of the same name, which, during World War II, disguised the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943. Netflix, which picked up “Operation Mincemeat” and will stream it beginning on May 11, released a trailer for the film on April 27, 2022.



Abrams Returns to TV with ‘Demimonde’

J.J. Abrams, who produced and directed “Star Trek (2009)” and “Star Trek into Darkness” and produced “Star Trek Beyond,” will return to television, according to Variety, with “Demimonde,” the first show he has created since “Fringe” in 2008. “Fringe” featured the talents of numerous “Star Trek” talents, according to the Internet Movie Database, including Leonard Nimoy, John Noble (who voices the villain on “Star Trek: Prodigy), Orla Brady (Laris/Tallinn on “Star Trek: Picard“), William Sadler, James Frain, Christopher Lloyd, Brad Dourif, Alan Ruck, Clint Howard, and producers Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, and Akiva Goldsman. Variety added that the new HBO drama will follow “what happens after a woman (Danielle Deadwyler) is torn away from her husband and daughter in a brutal scientific accident as she is forced to unravel a conspiracy to reunite with her family that has been lost to a dark, distant other world.” Abrams, Variety reported on April 26, 2022, will write and direct the show, as well as executive produce it via his company, Bad Robot Productions.

Mulgrew, Simpson, Kurtzman & Lumet Fall to Earth

Play Video Video related to ‘trek’ in the news: mulgrew, cho, saldana, livingston, isaacs, and more 2022-04-29T11:18:57-04:00

The “Star Trek” imprint is all over the new Showtime series, “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” which is based on the novel of the same name that served as the source material for the 1976 Nicolas Roeg film that starred David Bowie. Alex Kurtzman, who is the current leader of the “Star Trek” television franchise, co-created the show and directed four of the six episodes, according to the Internet Movie Database. Jenny Lumet, who co-created “The Man Who Fell to Earth” with Kurtzman, is a writer-producer on “Star Trek: Discovery” and “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” and a producer on “Star Trek: Picard.” Chiwetel Ejiofor, Naomie Harris, and Bill Nighy are the leads. They’re supported by “Star Trek” actors Kate Mulgrew, the “Voyager” star currently reprising her role as Janeway on the animated series, “Star Trek: Prodigy,” and Jimmi Simpson, who voices the villainous Drednok on “Prodigy.” Showtime launched “The Man Who Fell to Earth” on April 24, 2022, with “Hallo Spaceboy,” which will be followed by nine additional weekly episodes.



Remembering Harold Livingston

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture” screenwriter Harold Livingston died on April 28, 2022, at the age of 97, his nephew, Bobby Livingston, confirmed to Variety. Livingston, according to the trade paper, was also a novelist, a founding member of the Israeli Air Force, and a radio operator. The Internet Movie Database lists 20 additional screenwriting credits, among them episodes of “Mission: Impossible,” “The Six Million Dollar Man,” “Future Cop,” and “Fantasy Island,” which, of course, starred “TOS” guest star and “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” villain, Ricardo Montalban.