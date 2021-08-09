Why Wasn’t Worf a Federation Ambassador in ‘Star Trek: Nemesis’?

At the end of “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” Chancellor Martok asked that his friend, colleague, and trusted confidant, Lieutenant Commander Worf be appointed as the Federation Ambassador to the Klingon homeworld, Qo’noS. Though Worf was reluctant to leave Deep Space Nine, he accepted the position for the good of the Empire and the Federation. In the last episode of the series, “What You Leave Behind,” Worf left the space station for Qo’noS to fulfill his duties.

However, when Worf attended Commander William Riker and Counselor Deanna Troi’s wedding a few years later, he was no longer a Federation ambassador. Instead, he was a member of the Enterprise-E crew.

What happened to Worf’s ambassadorship?

A Canonical Answer Never Made it to the Final Script





As Trek executive producer Rick Berman told the authors of “The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years,” the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” family knew that “Nemesis” would be their last film together as soon as they started planning. Because of that, it was really important for all of the core cast members to come back for the movie.

Most of the core characters were still members of the Enterprise-E crew when the events of “Nemesis” took place. So, the writers didn’t have to come up with a reason why they were there. However, Worf was not a member of the Enterprise-E crew the last time fans saw him, so they did need to explain his presence on the ship.

The original version of the “Nemesis” script, provided a quick and easy explanation via a conversation between Crusher and Worf at the Riker-Troi wedding.

BEVERLY

I’m so glad you made it back to the

Enterprise before I left. WORF

I was not suited for the life of

a… diplomat. BEVERLY

(wry)

Who’d have guessed?

However, this scene didn’t make it into the final version of the script. So, Worf’s return to his position as a tactical officer aboard the Enterprise seemed quite abrupt to many fans.

The lack of a canonical answer led fans to speculate about Worf’s career change. Some posited that he was still the Ambassador to Qo’noS and that he just got caught up in the events of “Nemesis” because he was already on the Enterprise en route to Riker and Troi’s Betazed ceremony. Others came to the same conclusion that the writers of Nemesis did — Worf didn’t really like Qo’noS or ambassadorial life.

A Series of ‘Star Trek’ Novels Provided a Non-Canonical Answer

I wrote my first pair of full-length Star Trek paperback novels, A TIME TO KILL and A TIME TO HEAL, in 2003, and they were published in 2004. As critiques of the U.S. invasion & occupation of Iraq, they made quite a splash at the time, and HEAL made the USA Today bestseller list. pic.twitter.com/IqbHSKbF9X — David Mack (@DavidAlanMack) November 27, 2018

Two licensed “Star Trek” novels entitled “Star Trek: A Time to Kill” and “A Time to Heal,” were published shortly after “Nemesis” premiered. The events of the novel occurred right before the events of “Nemesis” and revealed the circumstances of Worf’s time as an Ambassador to Qo’noS.

“A Time to Kill” followed Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Ambassador Worf as they worked together to unravel a secret Federation plot that started during the Dominion War and continued after its end. “A Time to Heal” dealt with the aftermath of that mission. During the events in both books, Worf had to choose between his loyalty to the Federation and his loyalty to the Klingon Empire on several occasions, leaving him doubtful about his Ambassadorship.

The next book in the series, “Star Trek: A Time for War, A Time for Peace,” followed Worf as he tried to keep the relationship between the Klingon Empire and the Federation peaceful. After the struggles he endured, Worf decided that he no longer wanted to be an Ambassador. He decided to rejoin Starfleet. So, he recommended that his son, Alexander, take over the Ambassadorship.

Though the books are not officially canon, they provide a much more interesting and detailed explanation for Worf’s return to the Enterprise-E.

