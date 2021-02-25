New Details About Which ‘Star Trek’ Shows Will Release in 2021

On Wednesday, Paramount+ conducted an investor’s call via live stream during which they made some big announcements about the Star Trek universe. Alex Kurtzman, the showrunner of the new Star Trek universe, and Julie McNamara, the head of programming for Paramount+, also spoke to Variety ahead of the event to add some context to the announcements.

What’s Definitely Coming in 2021 & What Might Not

Expansion Continues In The Star Trek Universe | Paramount+Star Trek has inspired a new brighter future of adventure, exploration and acceptance. Within the last 3 years that future has expanded with Paramount+ originals and continues with two new adventures, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and Star Trek: Prodigy. Start streaming every episode of every series in the Star Trek Universe, exclusively on Paramount+… 2021-02-24T22:15:54Z

The biggest news from the event was the confirmation that Star Trek: Prodigy will be releasing in late 2021. Paramount+ also announced that the show would be premiering on its streaming service before Nickelodeon. Additional details about the show and the first look at stills from the show were released as well.

A trailer for the Star Trek universe released in conjunction with the event, which can be viewed above, featured a look at the full spread of new Star Trek content that will be available on Paramount+. The trailer focused on all five Trek shows in production now — Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Star Trek: Prodigy, and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Paramount+ also confirmed that the new seasons of Discovery and Lower Decks will be released before the end of the year. Though this was always the intention, there were concerns that the pandemic would push these seasons back to 2022. This is the first confirmation that the shows are on track for this year.

So, fans will get new seasons of at least three Trek shows this year.

There’s still no word on whether the next season of Picard will be available before the end of the year. The same goes for the brand new show Strange New Worlds, which started filming last week. Their inclusion in the trailer may hint that they’re slotted for this year. However, since they were the last Trek series to start production, they’re the least likely to release in 2021.

What’s Coming up in the ‘Star Trek’ Universe?

Kurtzman and McNamara told Variety that there are other Star Trek shows in development, including the Section 31 show starring Michelle Yeoh. However, they said these shows won’t be releasing any time soon. The showrunners and Paramount+ want to focus all their energies on the current collection of Star Trek shows. This likely means that no new shows will premiere until one of the current shows wraps.

McNamara did reveal an interesting detail about the intended rollout schedule for the Star Trek universe. She told Variety that the goal is to release “a new ‘Trek’ a quarter” on the streaming service. Production delays could disrupt this schedule, but the comment hints that the content in the pipeline supports frequent releases of new Star Trek.

To summarize, it looks like Star Trek: Prodigy might be the first new Trek to hit Paramount+ this year. Discovery and Lower Decks will both drop new seasons before the end of the year. Fans might see a new season of Picard and the premiere of Strange New Worlds this year, but don’t count on it. Finally, and unfortunately, the Section 31 show is on the far horizon.

2021 is set to be another huge year for Star Trek fans!

