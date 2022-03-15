New ‘Star Trek’ documentary on REELZ shares how the franchise started and why it resonates

Fans of “Star Trek” have a lot to be thankful for. Right now, thanks to the energy and variety of programming available on the Paramount+ network, Trek fans seemingly have a new episode to watch every Thursday. Under the leadership of executive producer Alex Kurtzman, fans can catch episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Picard,” “Lower Decks,” “Prodigy,” and soon “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

But before all that, it took a movement created by fans to save the show back in the 1960s. Trek is still alive and thriving today, thanks to the efforts of super-fans Bjo and John Trimble. They organized a letter-writing campaign between the second and third seasons. They saved the show from cancellation and paved the way for its renaissance in the 1970s when Trek hit syndication.

‘The Unknown Story’





Play



Star Trek: The Unknown Story | Sneak Peek | REELZ Watch Star Trek: The Unknown Story Saturday March 12 8ET/PT on REELZ #StarTrek #SneakPeek #REELZ For more go to reelz.com/show/the-unknown-story/ Go to reelz.com/ to find REELZ in your area. Connect with other fans: facebook.com/ReelzChannel Be sure to follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/ReelzChannel Follow us on Instagram: @Reelzchannel 2022-03-08T15:55:01Z

These are just a few of the stories fans can know more about with the new documentary, “Star Trek: The Unknown Story.” The film runs through the entire history of the franchise, from before the show’s original pilot episode, “The Cage,” to the present with an examination of the J.J. Abrams “Kelvin” series of Trek films, to “Discovery” and “Picard.” The documentary will appear on the REELZ network, available nationwide on cable networks and DIRECTV channel 238, DISH Network channel 299, Verizon FiOS TV channel 692HD, AT&T U-verse channels 799/1799HD.

The show features behind-the-scenes stories from Trek’s early days. “Star Trek: The Unknown Story” also has a group of Trek-experts who share their thoughts on how the franchise has changed and grown over the years.

Among the folks who give their thoughts on Trek and its evolution are television critic Kayti Burt (also known for her work at Den of Geek), People Magazine’s Cindy Sanz, ScreenRant’s Kayleena Pierce Bohen, comedian Tom Kelly, and author David Fisher. Fisher knows a bit about Trek as he’s co-authored two books with William Shatner — “Live Long And… What I Learned Along the Way” and “Leonard: My Fifty-Year Friendship with a Remarkable Man.”

But where the documentary really shines is when fans get to hear from Casey Biggs, who is known for his role of Damar on “Deep Space Nine,” and Mark A. Altman, a prolific writer, and co-host of the “Inglorious Treksperts” podcast. Fans of science fiction know Altman for his show, “Pandora,” which airs on The CW.

Author, Producer, and Trekspert: Mark A. Altman





Play



Mark A Altman Talks Star Trek 1982 films Doc and Geek Oral Histories Altman is making a doc saying 1982 was the "Greatest Geek Year Ever"…Was it? Plus Star Trek talk his TV show Pandora and his Geek Oral history books on Bond Trek Star Wars Buffy and More. 2021-06-12T01:34:27Z

“Understanding the history of ‘Star Trek’ is more important than ever both as a social critique and as part of the medium in general,” Altman told Heavy. “At its best, ‘Star Trek’ is a celebration of our diversity, family, and an optimism about the future and what we can achieve even in the darkest of times.”

“Those involved in its creation were all World War II veterans who saw the worst of humanity, and the show was born in the crucible of the 1960s marked by the assassination of John F. Kennedy and later Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy, the Cold War, the Cuban Missile Crisis and Vietnam among others,” Altman said.

“And yet its message was a hopeful one, that humankind would survive and go to the stars and flourish,” Altman said. “It was a vital message at the time and continues to be so now, which is why understanding the genesis of ‘The Original Series’ and the universal stories it told are far more important than dwelling on styrofoam rocks and the occasional silly episode or performance.”

“Like Vina, Gene Rodenberry, Bob Justman, and Gene Coon had no map for putting it together,” Altman said. “They were visionaries on the final frontier who conceived of the show from scratch and creating a pop culture icon that endures 50 years later whose message is more potent than ever sadly even now where we deal with many of the same issues of xenophobia, racism, and war that the original ‘Star Trek’ spoke to five decades ago.”

Some of the most exciting parts of the documentary involve Roddenberry’s struggle to get his vision onto television and how so many important casting decisions were made when someone left or refused a role. Examples of this were when Shatner came onto the show when Jeffrey Hunter declined to return as Captain Pike. The same was true for the casting of Mr. Spock.

‘Space: 1999’





Play



Space: 1999 Season 1 Episode 24 The Last Enemy Original UK Airdate: February 19, 1976 | Production Order 8 2018-06-08T13:19:18Z

According to the documentary, actor Martin Landau turned down the role, which was made iconic by Leonard Nimoy. Interestingly, Landau would join the show “Space: 1999,” which some said was the “British Star Trek.” Fans might speculate if “Star Trek” would have lasted if Hunter and Landau starred instead of Shatner and Nimoy.

What might be the best part of the program is the archival footage and interviews from the stars who died but helped propel Trek into the public consciousness. That includes interview footage with James Doohan (Scotty), DeForest Kelley (McCoy), and Spock himself.

“It’s a show that taps the imagination,” Nimoy said in the documentary. “The way things might be in two or 300 years from now. A hopeful show about the future. We sure need some of that, don’t we?”

READ NEXT: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Explains Why Harry Kim of ‘Voyager’ Never Got Promoted