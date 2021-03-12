Meet the New Crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise

In a way, the new series, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, may be the most prolonged pilot-to-series transition that has ever been. The basis for this new show was created by Gene Roddenberry with the original Trek pilot, “The Cage,” back in 1965. That show starred Jefferey Hunter as Pike, while this updated version will be helmed by Anson Mount.

Anticipating has been building since Mount, Rebecca Romijn (Number One), and Ethan Peck (Spock) appeared in the Star Trek: Discovery episode “Brother.” Fans were clambering for a show with the three and finally learned in May of 2020 via Twitter that their wish came true:

Ironically, it’s another Tweet from Paramount+ today that reveals the rest of the cast who will make up the crew of this U.S.S. Enterprise.

Babs Olusanmokun

Fans of science fiction may remember Babs Olusanmokun’s appearance on the Netflix anthology show Black Mirror. He starred in the episode “Black Museum.” He also was on the superhero miniseries The Defenders and the 2016 remake of the miniseries Roots. He will appear in the upcoming film Dune. According to IMDB, Olusanmokun was born in Lagos/Nigeria, is multilingual, and is a third-degree Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt.

Christina Chong

She’s no stranger to sci-fi, as Christina Chong actually appeared in that other series of films J.J. Abrams worked on. Still, her part was cut from the final theatrical release. Right now, if you’re a subscriber to HBO Now, you can catch her on the Tom and Jerry cartoon movie. The British actress also appeared in television ads (like the Jaguar one above), Doctor Who in 2005, and Johnny English Reborn in 2011. Like Mr. Olusanmokun, she appeared on Netflix’s Black Mirror on the episode “The Waldo Moment.”

Chong also appeared in the Amazon film Christmas Eve with Patrick Stewart.

Celia Rose Gooding

Chances are, if you’re a fan of Canadian angst rocker Alanis Morisette, you’re familiar with the work of Celia Rose Gooding. She starred in “Jagged Little Pill,” the musical adaptation of Morissette’s album of the same name. The actress/singer received a 2020 Tony Award nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical Role. She’s studied performing in both New York City and France.

Jess Bush

The actress first gained notoriety in her home country as a part of Australia’s Next Top Model back in 2011. According to The Herald Sun, she didn’t have nice things to say about her experience on the show. More recently, Bush starred as Helen in the film Skinford and appeared on the Australian television series Playing for Keeps.

Melissa Navia

To round out the final member of Captain Pike’s crew, we present Melissa Navia. You may have seen her in a recurring role on AMC’s Dietland. Navia has also appeared on the Showtime productions Billions and Homeland. She’s currently working on the forthcoming essay collection and one-woman show, “Girl With Short Hair.”

We know some of the actors who will serve the Enterprise and her captain, but we don’t know their roles on the show — yet. We hope to update you as soon as we learn more about these new crew members’ roles as they become available.

