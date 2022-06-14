‘Trek in the News’: Trinneer, Masterson, Yeoh, Ryder, Blackwell, & More

Star Trek” and the people associated with the franchise are always in the news. Some of the news warrants full stories and some of it is better included in a round-up. This is that round-up, which is now a regular Heavy on Star Trek feature.

This week’s round-up involves Chase Masterson, Justin Lin, Michelle Yeoh, Connor Trinneer, Cirroc Lofton, Richard Riehle, Winona Ryder, and Avaah Blackwell.

Ryder Returns to Close Out ‘Stranger Things’

NetflixWinona Ryder with “Stranger Things” co-stars Tom Wlaschiha, Brett Gelman, and David Harbour.

Netflix will bring “Stranger Things” to an end on July 1 with the back half of its fourth season, called “Volume 2,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. The streamer will drop two extra-length episodes, one running an hour and 25 minutes, the other 2 hours and 20 minutes. Ryder, who Memory Alpha notes, played Amanda Grayson in “Star Trek (2009), will be back as Joyce Byers. Netflix released a photo of Ryder with several of her co-stars.

Lin in Talks to Direct ‘One Punch Man’

Justin Lin, who directed “Star Trek Beyond,” is close to locking in his first project since departing “Fast X,” the latest installment in the “Fast and the Furious” series of films. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lin is in discussions to direct Sony’s upcoming adaptation of “One Punch Man,” a popular Japanese property. According to the trade paper, “‘One Punch Man’ began life in 2009 as a web comic and centers on a superhero named Saitama. He has the power to defeat any foe with a single punch, but soon he grows bored and seeks out a bigger challenge. The web comic from the artist known as ONE moved to publisher Jump Next in 2012 and saw ONE team with artist Yusuke Murata. As it rose to prominence, it was adapted as an anime and video game.”

Yeoh Will Star in Netflix Series, ‘The Brothers Sun’

Michelle Yeoh, who played Captain Philippa Georgiou/Emperor Georgiou on “Star Trek: Discovery,” and currently is starring in the blockbuster independent feature “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” has landed her next project. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeoh will star in the Netflix series “The Brothers Sun,” from creators Brad Falchuk and Byron Wu.



The trade paper noted that “The Brothers Sun” is “Described as an action-packed, darkly comedic family soap, the eight-episode series is set in both Los Angeles and Taiwan and features an all-Asian writers room and all-Asian cast. The drama revolves around Taipei gangster Charles Sun who is settled into his life as a ruthless killer. But when his father is shot by a mysterious assassin, Charles must go to L.A. to protect his mother and utterly unaware younger brother Bruce. Yeoh will star as Eileen ‘Mama’ Sun, who has built a new life for herself and her son in Los Angeles — far from her past in Taiwan.”



It is unknown what Yeoh’s casting in “The Brothers Sun” means for the long-gestating “Discovery”/Georgiou spin-off series based on Section 31.

Masterson, Lofton, & More Make ‘The Baby Pact’

Play Video Video related to ‘trek in the news’: trinneer, masterson, yeoh, ryder, blackwell, & more 2022-06-14T15:32:46-04:00



In 2014, Haylie Duff starred in an independent film called “The Wedding Pact.” Now, there’s an upcoming sequel called “The Wedding Pact 2: The Baby Pact.” Duff is back for the follow-up, which is packed with familiar “Star Trek” actors. Among those co-starring in the comedy-drama, according to the Internet Movie Database, are Chase Masterson, Connor Trinneer, Cirroc Lofton, and Richard Riehle. Masterson and Lofton co-starred as Leeta and Jake Sisko, respectively, on “Deep Space Nine,” while Trinneer co-starred as Charles “Trip” Tucker on “Enterprise.” Riehle, according to Memory Alpha, guest-starred as Batai in “The Next Generation” episode “The Inner Light,” Seamus in the “Voyager” episodes “Fair Haven” and “Spirit Folk,” and as Jeremy Lucas in the “Enterprise” episodes “Cold Station 12” and “The Augments.”

“The Baby Pact” is available now to stream on Pay-Per-View, Video on Demand, and other major platforms.

Avaah Blackwell is Everything, Everywhere, All at Once



Many “Star Trek” supporting actors have played multiple roles in multiple “Trek” projects. Tracee Lee Cocco, for example, was all over “The Next Generation,” “Deep Space Nine,” “Voyager,” and three of the “Next Gen” films, according to Memory Alpha, as an actress, background character, stand-in, and stuntperson. The current equivalent of Cocco is Avaah Blackwell. According to Memory Alpha, she has appeared on “Discovery” as several iterations of an Osnullus, including Captain Rahma in the episode “Scavengers;” Lt. Ina in four episodes; and a Kelpien council member in “Kobayashi Maru.” Also, according to the site, she played a Linnarean guard in the “Strange New Worlds” episode “Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach,” which premiered on June 9, 2022, and has served as a student double for Rebecca Romijn, who co-stars as Number One/Una on “Strange New Worlds.”



On June 10, 2022, Blackwell shared a post on her Instagram page that included a photo of her as the Lennarean guard from “Strange New Worlds” and referenced the fact that she had worked at the same time with the same director on an episode of “Discovery.”



“Playing a Linnarean Guard on ‘Lift Us Where Suffering Cannot Reach,’ Directed by Andi Armagarian @awkwardamerican,” Blackwell wrote. “Fun fact: While shooting this episode of ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ Andi & I were also shooting an episode of ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ she was directing & I was playing #Osnullus. We spent a few days bouncing back and forth between ships saying hi to each other.”



