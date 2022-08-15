‘Trek’ in the News: Weller, Perlman, Boutella, Quinto & More

“Star Trek” and the people associated with the franchise are always in the news. Some of the news warrants full stories and some of it is better included in a round-up. This is that round-up, which is now a regular Heavy on Star Trek feature, and this week’s round-up involves Peter Weller, F. Murray Abraham, Sofia Boutella, Ron Perlman, Robb Pearlman, Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Zachary Quinto, Jeri Ryan, Tig Notaro, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Tawny Newsome, John Noble, and the three surviving members of the “Star Trek: The Original Series” cast, William Shatner, George Takei, and Walter Koenig.



Academy Award winner F. Murray Abraham, Peter Weller, and Sofia Boutella star in episodes of the upcoming Netflix anthology series “Cabinet of Curiosities.” A press release from Netflix notes that acclaimed filmmaker Guillermo del Toro created and executive produced the show, and serves as its co-showrunner and host. The press release describes “Cabinet of Curiosities” as a collection of “unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror. From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro.”

‘Cabinet of Curiosities’ Features Three ‘Star Trek’ Actors

Abraham, Memory Alpha notes, played the villainous Son’a character Ahdar Ru’afo in the 1998 feature film “Star Trek: Insurrection.” He leads the cast of an episode called “The Autopsy,” which also stars Glynn Turman and Luke Roberts, and is written by David S. Goyer and directed by David Prior. Weller, according to Memory Alpha, guest-starred as Terra Prime leader John Frederick Paxton in the “Star Trek: Enterprise” episodes “Demons” and “Terra Prime,” and co-starred as Admiral Alexander Marcus in “Star Trek Into Darkness.” Boutella, according to Memory Alpha, played the tough and exotic-looking alien Jaylah in “Star Trek Beyond.” The Netflix press release for “Cabinet of Curiosities” notes that Weller and Boutella star in the episode “The Viewing,” alongside Eric André, Charlyne Yi, Steve Agee, Michael Therriault, and Saad Siddiqui. Their episode is directed by Panos Cosmatos, who co-wrote it with Aaron Stewart-Ahn.



“Cabinet of Curiosities” will debut on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, as part of a four-day, double-episode Netflix & Chills Halloween event, followed by two all-new tales each day until Friday, October 28.



A frequent Del Toro actor, Ron Perlman, is not involved with “Cabinet of Curiosities,” but, according to the entertainment trade paper Variety, has locked in this next project. Perlman, who, according to Memory Alpha, played the Reman Viceroy in “Star Trek Nemesis,” will join Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson as the latest additions to the cast of the upcoming Peacock series “Poker Face.” Previously announced casting included Natasha Lyonne, Adrien Brody, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg, and Tim Meadows.

Author Robb Pearlman’s Latest ‘Trek” Title is a Children’s Picture Book That Focuses on Young Michael Burnham

Robb Pearlman, a New York Times bestselling author, is out with his newest “Star Trek” book, “The Girl Who Made the Stars.” Pearlman, whose previous “Trek” titles include “Trek the Halls,” “The Book of Grudge,” “Star Trek Book of Colors,” “Live Like a Vulcan, Love Like a Wookiee, Laugh Like a Hobbit,” and “The Wit and Wisdom of Star Trek,” adapted the “Star Trek: Short Treks” episode “The Girl Who Made the Stars,” written by Brandon Schultz, into a children’s picture book. In it, according to a synopsis on Amazon, “a girl (based on the character of Michael Burnham) found the courage to brave the darkness and give her people the stars so they would no longer be afraid of the night.” Published by Running Press Kids on August 2, 2022, it’s available now at Amazon.com.



And, lastly, “Star Trek” fans will be able to interact with many of their favorite actors and behind-the-scenes talents at Creation Entertainment’s 56-Year Mission. The convention, featuring moderated panels, photo sessions, autograph signings, a costume parade, concerts, auctions, and more, will take place August 25-28, 2022, at the Bally’s Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Among the many “Star Trek” figures from across the franchise who are confirmed for the event are Rebecca Romijn, Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Zachary Quinto, Jeri Ryan, Tig Notaro, Kate Mulgrew, Denise Crosby, Robert Beltran, Tawny Newsome, Michelle Hurd, John Noble, “Picard” production designer David Blass, “Next Generation,” Deep Space Nine,” “Voyager,” and “Enterprise” producer-director David Livingston, and — following the recent death of Nichelle Nichols — the three surviving members of the “Star Trek: The Original Series” cast, William Shatner, George Takei, and Walter Koenig. Visit www.creationent.com for additional details.