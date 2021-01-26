These ‘Star Trek’ Legends are Making a New Movie Together

Two cast members of the Star Trek: The Original Series are teaming up with another Star Trek legend to create an epic new sci-fi adventure. Nichelle Nichols, known to fans as Lieutenant Uhura, and Walter Koenig, also known as Pavel Chekov, will co-star in the upcoming short film Star Trek Renegades Ominara. The film is directed by another Trek actor, Tim Russ, who fans know as Tuvok from Star Trek: Voyager.

The short is a follow-up to two previous fan films in the Star Trek: Renegades series. The series was set 10 years after Voyager’s return to Earth. Koenig reprised his role as Pavel Chekov and co-starred with Russ, who reprised his role as Tuvok. Russ also directed both shorts.

Will Koenig & Nichols be Back as Chekov & Uhura?

Renegades: Ominara Crowd Fund VideoThis new reboot of the Renegades series will feature Nichelle Nichols in her last scripted performance — Acting opposite his her long time friend, Walter Koenig. Support Now on Kickstarter – https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/atomicstudios/renegades-prequel-nichelle-nichols-final-performance An introduction to the newest character – Ominara. 2020-08-03T18:25:17Z

Though Koenig starred as Admiral Chekov in the previous shorts in the Renegades series, he will not be reprising that role in the new film. Additionally, Nichols will not be appearing as Uhura.

The film follows Professor Steiner, the inventor of a cutting-edge technology that makes telepathic communication possible, and Ominara, the young woman Steiner recruits as his first test subject. The story will be told from the perspective of the younger versions of Steiner and Ominara, and the older versions of these characters. Koenig will be playing the older Steiner and Nichols will be playing the older Ominara.

The film is being billed as Nichols’ last project before she retires from acting for good.

The Film is Still in Production

Renegades: Ominara Kickstarter Videohttps://www.kickstarter.com/projects/atomicstudios/renegades-ominara-phase-2 Atomic Studios is in the thralls of producing an updated version of the Renegades saga with a brand new chapter. it will mark the final role for Nichelle Nichols, who will be acting alongside her longtime friend and Star Trek co-star, Walter Koenig. Click the Kickstarter link above to get involved in the production. 2021-01-18T02:31:41Z

The project is being developed by Atomic Studios, the same team of creators behind the previous short films. The studio has funded all its projects via Kickstarter, and the new short will be funded the same way. The current Kickstarter campaign started a few days ago and runs until February 8th. With twelve days left in the campaign, the project has raised almost $25,000 toward its $30,000 goal.

This campaign is the second Atomic Studios has done for Renegades Ominara. Over the summer of 2020, the studio launched the first Kickstarter for the project. The film was described as a prequel to the previous Renegades series and an opportunity to honor Nichols by giving her one more Star Trek role before she retired.

That campaign raised over $47,000, more than double its original fundraising goal of $20,000. Almost 500 people backed the first phase.

According to the new Kickstarter, the money raised during the original campaign went toward pre-production efforts. With costumes, makeup, and sets figured out, the project will be moving onto the next phase of production, which is what the second round of fundraising will cover.

The target delivery date listed on the Kickstarter campaign indicates that the digital download and DVD versions of the short film will be available in August of 2021. However, there aren’t any guarantees that production will be complete by then. Since the Kickstarter campaign isn’t fully funded yet, there’s not even a guarantee that the project will move forward in the near future.

All of Atomic Studios’ previous Kickstarters have been more than fully funded. They’ve delivered previous projects, like the other Renegades short films, relatively on-schedule.

So, it looks like their latest project, Nichols’s last, could be available by late summer or early fall of this year.

READ NEXT: Update on Nichelle Nichols’ Fight for Control of Her Estate

