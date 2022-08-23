Nobody Played Crazy on ‘Star Trek’ Better than Morgan Woodward

“Star Trek: The Original Series” rarely recruited its guest actors for a second stint during its initial three-year run. The exceptions, according to Memory Alpha, included Mark Lenard, Diana Muldaur, Lawrence Montaigne, William Campbell, and Morgan Woodward, who bounded from the farthest realm of frenzied insanity as Dr. Simon Van Gelder in “Dagger of the Mind” to merely kind of crazy as Captain Ronald Tracey in a “The Omega Glory.” During a career that started in 1956 and ended in 1997, encompassing more than 200 film and television appearances, the craggy-faced Woodward discovered that his “Star Trek” performances resonated the most with people who sent fan mail or greeted him at autograph signings.



“’Star Trek’ is a cult, and any time you’ve got a cult, it continues and continues,” Woodward told StarTrek.com in 2015, several years before his death. “It just keeps going. It doesn’t surprise me. It doesn’t surprise me, not at all. The (conventions and autograph) shows that I’ve gone to, most of the people want me to sign pictures from ‘Star Trek.’ I sign pictures from ‘Dallas’ and the westerns (including “The Life and Legend of Wyatt Earp” and “Gunsmoke”), and “Cool Hand Luke,” too. The Man with No Eyes from ‘Cool Hand Luke’ is still very, very popular, and that’s almost 50 years, too. But it’s mostly ‘Star Trek’ that people want me to sign pictures of, and I get that.”

Dr. Van Gelder in ‘Dagger of the Mind’ Was So Taxing on Woodward That it Took a Week in Bed to Recover

A first-season episode directed by Vincent McEveety, “Dagger of the Mind” centers on Dr. Simon Van Gelder, a psychologist and director of the Tantalus V penal colony. He’s turned crazy by a device of his own creation, a neural neutralizer chair designed to help prisoners and mental patients, but which the duplicitous Dr. Tristan Adams (James Gregory) uses against him. It falls to Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and McCoy (DeForest Kelley) to save the day – and Dr. Van Gelder. “It was the most difficult thing I’ve ever done, and I spent a week in bed afterward,” Woodward recalled. “I was screaming. I was crying. I was in a straightjacket. I was trying to hide. It was terrible. It was physically and emotionally draining.”



But, he added, it was worth it.



“When I saw the episode, I was pleased,” he acknowledged. “I remember telling Vince, ‘Look, this is “Star Trek,” and I think I can go over the top. But if you think I’m going too far, just wave a finger at me.’ And he never waved a finger at me, even in that scene with Leonard. I just let Leonard do the (first-ever Vulcan) mind meld on me (and the third-ever nerve pinch) and reacted the way I thought the character would react.”

McEveety – whom Woodward praised as “a good director, a good man” – also helmed ‘The Omega Glory.’ Woodward always assumed that McEveety, with whom he’d collaborated previously on “Bonanza” and other TV westerns, convinced Gene Roddenberry to hire him again. His character, Captain Ronald Tracey of the U.S.S. Exeter, went mad, possibly out of pure guilt and/or a bruised ego, after disobeying the Prime Directive, getting his entire crew killed by a virus, deploying Federation technology (phasers) to help the Kohm protect themselves from their foes, the Yangs, and chasing both immortality and untold wealth. Plus, Tracey took a beating from Kirk.

Woodward Believed That His ‘Omega Glory’ Character Went Crazy… Over Time

“He couldn’t have been crazy or a bad captain to start,” Woodward explained. “He had to become that over time. I wish I remembered more about that episode. I’m going to have to get the script and read it, and it’ll all come back to me again. Shatner was very affable. He loves jokes. I worked with him again on ‘T.J. Hooker.’ He remembered.”



Woodward, according to the biography on his official site, was born in Texas, sang opera while in college, and served in both World War II and Korea. He retired in 1997, closing out 50 years of acting with an episode of the show “Millennium” that was, ironically, a veritable “Star Trek” convention, as it was directed by frequent “The Next Generation,” “Deep Space Nine,” “Voyager,” and “Enterprise” director Rick Kolbe and featured “Trek” guest stars Megan Gallagher, Terry O’Quinn, and Brad Dourif. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died at his home in Los Angeles on February 22, 2019, at the age of 93.



“I have good feelings about both ‘Dagger of the Mind’ and ‘The Omega Glory,’ Woodward told Starlog magazine in a separate interview. “They have both withstood the test of time very well.”