‘Star Trek’ Actor Suspended From Current TV Show for Alleged Misconduct

Noel Clarke, who’s best known to “Star Trek” fans for his role as Thomas Harewood in “Star Trek: Into Darkness,” has been suspended from his current television show because allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced.

On the morning of April 30th, Deadline reported that Sky, the network behind the British show “Bulletproof,” had “halted Noel Clarke’s involvement in any future Sky productions.” A spokesperson for the company told Deadline that they were taking the allegations “extremely seriously.” A representative from Vertigo Films, the studio behind the show, made a similar statement.

The Allegations

Sky’s decision to stop working with Clarke came a day after The Guardian published a feature outlining the allegations against the actor. An investigation by the publication found 20 women who accused Clarke of sexual harassment, bullying, and verbal abuse.

The Guardian spoke to each of these women to uncover the details of their encounters with Clarke, which included “unwanted touching or groping, sexually inappropriate behaviour and comments on set, professional misconduct, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos without consent, and bullying.” Some of the alleged incidents occurred over 15 years ago, while others occurred within the past few years.

The Guardian reported that Clarke’s lawyers denied all the accusations on behalf of their client. Heavy has reached out to Clarke’s legal representatives for further comment.

Clarke’s Work in the ‘Star Trek’ Universe

Clarke was already a massive star in England when he joined the cast of “Into Darkness.” He’d done several popular television shows including “Doctor Who” and “Casualty.” Clarke had also written and starred in the hit movie Kidulthood.

He brought his fame to the role of Thomas Harewood in J.J. Abrams’ retelling of “The Wrath of Khan.”

Harewood was a member of the infamous Section 31, Starfleet’s black ops organization. He was approached by Khan Noonien Singh, under the alias John Harrison. Singh said that he would cure Harewood’s sick daughter if Harewood carried out a dangerous mission on Singh’s behalf. Singh convinced Harewood to set off a bomb at the Kelvin Memorial Archive. Harewood was killed during the bombing, which also killed 42 others.

When top-level Starfleet officials gathered to investigate the apparent act of terrorism, Singh infiltrated the meeting with the intention of murdering Admiral Alexander Marcus.

The character, who wasn’t even named in the movie until the end credits, has never appeared in any other “Star Trek” works, canon or licensed. The role was Clarke’s only appearance in the “Star Trek” universe.

