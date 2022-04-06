The oldest living male actor to have appeared in a “Star Trek” series or movie has passed away. Nehemiah Persoff, who played Palor Toff in the third-season “Star Trek: The Next Generation” episode “The Most Toys,” died on April 5 at the age of 102, according to Deadline. Persoff assumed the title of oldest living male “Star Trek” actor after the death of Norman Lloyd in 2021 at the age of 106. Other actors and actresses from the franchise who eclipsed the century mark include Ellen Albertini Dow, Viola Stimpson, Olaf Pooley, Shep Houghton, Dick Cherney, Marsha Hunt, and Ivy Bethune. Hunt, at 104, is now both the oldest living “Trek” actor and the oldest living female “Trek” performer.



Persoff was born in Jerusalem and came to America in 1929. He went uncredited in one of his earliest films, “A Street Car Named Desire.” Persoff played the cab driver in the taxi when Marlon Brando delivered his famous “I coulda been a contender” speech. Persoff went on to enjoy a prolific career on stage, in films, and on television, working into his mid-80s when health concerns caused him to retire. Among his many, many projects were “I, Spy” “Some Like It Hot,” “The Twilight Zone,” “The Untouchables,” “Gilligan’s Island,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Gunsmoke,” “Voyage of the Damned,” “Logan’s Run,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Fantasy Island,” “Sadat,” “The Last Temptation of Christ,” “Twins,” several of the animated “An American Tail” features (as the voice of Papa Mousekewitz), and his final credit, “Angels in America.” Persoff is perhaps best known for playing the father of director and star Barbra Streisand’s character in the movie musical, “Yentl.”

Play Video Video related to oldest living male “star trek” actor passes away at 102 2022-04-06T14:32:56-04:00



In his one and only Star Trek appearance, Persoff played a humanoid alien named Palor Toff. A merchant and collector, Persoff sported not just elaborate facial makeup and a colorful costume (a green robe), but also a fanciful gold band that started on his forehead, wrapped around his head, and connected to the side of his nose. Here’s the description of Toff from the Memory Alpha site: “In 2366, Kivas Fajo paid a visit to Toff’s home on Lya IV and brought him aboard to see the new centerpiece of his collection, Lieutenant Commander Data, a Soong-type android. However, while Toff was there, Data acted like an inanimate object, causing Toff to think Fajo had been tricked. He found the whole thing amusing, and retreated to ‘play’ with Varria, whom he regarded as more fun than ‘Fajo’s new toy.’”

Play Video Video related to oldest living male “star trek” actor passes away at 102 2022-04-06T14:32:56-04:00



After his retirement from acting, Persoff spent much of his time painting and then displaying and selling his works of art. He also, in 2021, published a memoir titled, “The Many Faces of Nehemiah.” Persoff was preceded in death by his wife of almost 70 years, Thia, who died in 2021 of cancer.



Not long after he’d turned 102 last year, Persoff sat for a Zoom interview with GrowingBolder. Asked about losing his wife and if he thought about dying, Persoff replied, “Who knows? It’s the end. When we’re born, we head for dying. We die all the way from the day we’re born. I will… I will die, and that’s okay. That’s fine. I’ve had my share. I’m happy. I’m satisfied and could go today. Fine. But… I don’t want to.”



According to Deadline, he is survived by his children Daniel, Jeff, Perry, and Dahlia, as well as several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.