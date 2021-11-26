The ‘Star Trek’ Gift That Keeps on Giving for 24 Days

Now that Thanksgiving is in the rearview mirror, it is time for many to figure out what they will give to their loved ones. Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or Saturnalia, the next few weeks are a critical time for shopping.

If you have someone special in your life who needs a little “Star Trek” themed joy this year, then you should check out the Star Trek Borg Cube Advent Calendar. Available from the folks at Hero Collector, the same company that creates the collectible Trek ships collection, this is a massive gift containing 24 distinct Trek presents. Buy it once, and your friend or loved one gets to unwrap something for the 24 days leading up to Christmas.

To be clear, the cube itself is impressive. It looks just like the intimidating ships from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” or even “Star Trek: Picard.” It’s so lovely that some fans might actually consider letting the cube sit on a shelf, unopened. To understand the Cube’s size, we photographed the box next to the old Galoob die-cast Enterprise-D, which was available back in 1987.

What’s In The Box?

The box itself is like a chest of goodies. Divided into four sections, the person receiving this cube will pull out the sections all at once to open the small packages. Each present is in its own box, and inside each box, the Trek swag is wrapped in tissue paper and comes with a small description card. If you really must know what is in each little box, there is a legend at the bottom of the cube which reveals each item.

Now, we’ll reveal exactly what you can expect for the first four days of opening fun. Ideally, the receiver of this fantastic present will start opening the boxes on Dec. 1, which is next Wednesday. Spoilers ahead!

Day 1: Playing Cards

The small deck of cards features photos of “The Original Series” cast. This is a fun item because it also comes with a small description card to explain that one can play cards just like Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and McCoy (DeForest Kelley) did in “A Piece of the Action.” Perhaps the gift recipient can figure out some new rules for “Fizzbin,” the fake game Kirk came up with while on the planet.

Day 2: Pin Badge

Fans of “Star Trek: The Wrath of Khan” will immediately recognize this pin as Admiral Kirk, who wished that he’d never given up that center seat in favor of helping train the next generation of Starfleet recruits. These pins are viral at Trek conventions, as fans collect and trade them. Perhaps if you’re very quiet, you can hear this pin say “lights!” as Shatner did in “Wrath of Khan.”

Day 3: Bottle Stopper

Who better to celebrate with than Quark? There’s arguably no one better suited in the galaxy to host or cater a special occasion than our favorite Ferengi. Since “Deep Space Nine” is a bit out of the way, Hero Collector was nice enough to include a bottle stopper from Quark’s Bar in Box #3. This is suitable for any standard-size bottle on Earth. Once opened, it can be used for multiple bottles without additional strips of latinum.

Day 4: Vashti Art Print

Fans of “Star Trek: Picard” may recognize the visage of Elnor, the Space Elf, in this impressive print. Actually, Elnor is a Romulan who was raised by the sisterhood of Qowat Milat on the planet Vashti. The image of Elnor (Evan Evagora) on Vashti is included in the Borg Cube as the gift for Day #4. This print is suitable for posting on your wall with other Trek posters or even for framing for an office.

