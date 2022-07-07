Patrick Stewart is no stranger to appearing in commercials. He has turned up in recent advertising spots for DirecTV/AT&T Unlimited Plus (trading barbs with Mark Wahlberg), Strongbow Hard Cider, and Uber Eats (matching withs with “Star Wars” icon Mark Hamill). Over the years, according to the Internet Movie Database, Stewart also has provided voiceovers for commercial spots from Pontiac/General Motors, Oppenheimer Funds, MasterCard, MoneySupermarket.com, RCA, Alascom, Porsche, Crestor, Marks and Spencer, Goodyear, Huddersfield University, and Argos, among others. His latest commercial is for the British company Yorkshire Tea, and it is played for laughs.



In the one-minute-long spot, which dopped on July 4, 2022, a goodbye party is being held at the offices of Yorkshire Tea for a beloved departing employee, Tina. One of Tina’s co-workers says, “Well, Tina, it’s sad that you’re leaving us, but before you go, Patrick has a few words. Where is Patrick?” And with that, the camera cuts through a small swath of co-workers to reveal a creaky desk chair spinning around, only to then reveal Patrick… Sir Patrick Stewart. The actor, who has played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” the “Next Generation” feature films, and “Star Trek: Picard,” and who has also starred in the “X-Men” big-screen adventures, and dozens of other movies, television shows, and stage plays, then walks toward Tina, delivering a rousing speech as he approaches her.

Stewart Has Starred in a Long Line of Commercials Since Coming to Prominence

Play Video Video related to patrick stewart drinks the tea in amusing new commercial 2022-07-07T14:05:17-04:00





Part of the ad’s joke is that it’s no less than Sir Patrick Stewart delivering the speech. It’s also an amusing spin on Captain Picard’s drink preference, as the character has often requested, “Tea. Earl Grey. Hot.”



“Ah, Tina,” he intones, sipping from a mug of Yorkshire Tea, “so hollow that you shall leave. The emptiness felt within these walls where only the soft weeping of the forgotten reverberates. Shall we not hear again the enchanting echoes of your laughter? Or the sweep rasp of your stapler? We must — and will!! — continue our love. Our dreams. Our wishes ride with you, fair Tina… And we’re having a pint at the Dog and Trumpet after work! Apparently, there’s a tab behind the bar.”



According to the advertising trade publication Adweek, the company Lucky Generals created the commercial, the latest in a series of annual humorous ads that they have devised for Yorkshire Tea since 2016. Each previous ad, the article noted, has been set in the Yorkshire Tea offices in Yorkshire, England, and they have starred such familiar British figures as the Brownlee Brothers, Sir Michael Parkinson, the Kaiser Chiefs, and “Game of Thrones” and “The Lord of the Rings” actor Sean Bean.



“We’re chuffed to bits with this new advert and hope everyone loves it as much as we do,” Yorkshire Tea senior brand manager Lucy Hoyle said in a statement to Adweek. “Sir Patrick is an absolute legend when it comes to delivering a heart-felt performance. If anyone is a master of the art of ‘doing things properly’ — something that is central to everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea — it’s Sir Patrick and we’re thrilled he is part of the Yorkshire Tea team.”

Stewart Was Born in Yorkshire, England

Just found the notes for Patrick's leaving speech! Better put them somewhere safe.



*Opens eBay* pic.twitter.com/V9W5tyB7Df — Yorkshire Tea (@YorkshireTea) July 5, 2022

Stewart himself offered a statement as well to Adweek, saying, “No matter where I am in the world, I always make sure I have some Yorkshire Tea with me for a proper brew. My career has taken me from the West End to Broadway, from Hollywood to the far ends of the galaxy… but now I’ve returned to where it all began. Yorkshire.”



That last mention of Yorkshire by Stewart is a reference to the fact that he is a Yorkshire native. As noted on the site Memory Alpha, “Stewart was born in Mirfield, Yorkshire, England, on 13 July 1940. His parents were working-class, his father Alfred a career soldier, and his mother, Gladys, a mill worker.”



Stewart will next be seen in the upcoming third and final season of “Star Trek: Picard,” which, as previously reported by Heavy, will feature his “Star Trek: The Next Generation” co-stars Jonathan Frakes, Brent Spiner, Gates McFadden, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, and Michael Dorn reprising their respective roles as William Riker, Data, Dr. Beverly Crusher, Geordi La Forge, Deanna Troi, and Worf. And Stewart’s most recent film, “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” in which he reprised his “X-Men” role as Professor Charles Xavier, is still playing in theaters, is also available to stream on Disney+, and can be bought or rented on Amazon or Vudu.