Patrick Stewart Reveals What’s Happening With Production on Season 2 of ‘Picard’

Patrick Stewart, also known as Captain Jean-Luc Picard, recently spoke with Gold Derby about Picard season two, surviving quarantine, and the impact Star Trek has had on the world. During their talk, Stewart revealed some exciting details about what’s happening with production on the sophomore season of Picard.

Production on the season was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, like so many other fan-favorite shows. Updates about when the cast and crew will start working again have been scant. However, Stewart did reveal a few details, which indicate that production is humming along even though no one is on set yet.

What’s Happening Behind the Scenes?

When asked how he felt about heading back to work for season two, Stewart divulged that the behind-the-scenes work had already started. He told the interviewers that he’d been called in for some wardrobe fittings and even that small task made him ecstatic.

“I woke up on both those mornings… so excited that I was attending a wardrobe session! It wasn’t the same as walking in front of the camera and having to act a role, but the wheels were beginning to turn again and that felt so good.”

He also told them that he’d spent hours every day reading the scripts he’d been sent for the first five episodes of the second season. Stewart said that he’d read multiple drafts of each script and that he was spending as much time as he could with them because he’s so excited for the opportunity to act again.

He shared that being out of work has been very difficult for him and the itch to be in front of the camera has been overwhelming for quite a long time. Stewart expressed his sincere relief that heading back to set was on the horizon.

“And it’s within view now,” he said. “I think I actually think the first couple of days might be a little challenging because how do we tune in to what we were doing before? But we have such an extraordinary cast and these people will bring it.”

Though Stewart wasn’t specific about when filming would start, his comments seemed to indicate that it would be soon.

Has a Start Date Been Announced?

Pushed to Feb. 1 now — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) December 23, 2020

In December another Picard actor gave fans some more specific details about when the actors might be back on set. In a reply to a fan’s tweet, Jeri Ryan said that filming for season two had been pushed back to early February.

Filming for the second season had already been postponed a few times because of the constantly changing circumstances created by the pandemic. In June executive producer Akiva Goldsman told IndieWire the fact that production was still on hold was actually a blessing because the writers had more time to refine the scripts. He didn’t give an idea of when the cast and crew might be headed back to work.

The next news about a possible start date came from Jonathan Frakes, who reprised his role as Commander William Riker in Picard. During an interview with TrekMovie.com in September, Frakes indicated that filming might start in January. He said that everyone was wary about announcing a start date because of the pandemic.

A month later, Michelle Hurd confirmed the January start date in an interview with Inverse. However, she followed up by saying that the date was just what she’d “heard.” She emphasized that the top priority was keeping everyone safe.

Evan Evagora also confirmed the January start date in an interview with Pod Syndicate in November. He also seemed iffy, confirming that he hadn’t seen an official announcement.

Ryan’s update in December was the last time someone gave an actual date for the return to set. However, Stewart’s comments seem to indicate that filming is getting ready to begin.

