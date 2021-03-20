Paul Stamets: The Real Scientist Behind the Character

In 2244, The USS Discovery found a way to travel through a mycelium network via “spores harvested from prototaxites stellaviatori to jump or leap across the network” according to Memory Alpha. Prototaxites Stellaviatori is a fictional mushroom that stems from a real scientific idea. In the show, this brilliant device was discovered by two friends and colleagues, Paul Stamets (played by Anthony Rapp) and Straal.

How does the Displacement Activated Spore Hub Drive work? It is considered the “building blocks of energy across the universe,” a way to use a different plane of space called the mycelial network to travel through. “Imagine a microscopic web that spans the entire cosmos” Captain Lorca explains to Michael Burnam in “Context is For Kings.” Like an “intergalactic ecosystem.”

Lorca is intent on using the spore drive to flight the Klingons, as a weapon to win the war once and for all.

Paul Stamets is the leading scientist behind the brilliance of the spore drive. In “The Butcher’s Knife Cares Not for the Lamb’s Cry,” Stamets remarks that “this entire ship was designed around my scientific specialty.” Michael even comments that Stamets berated Straal for not growing his own mushrooms. Stamets method of using the spore drive started with the tardigrade and accumulated to hooking himself in the spore drive to run it. Stamets even admits in the same episode that he “always wanted to converse with his mushrooms.”

Did You Know That the Origins of This Mushroom-Drive Is Grounded in Real Science and a Real Paul Stamets?

This idea for a spore network started way before the fictional 23rd century. It actually began in the 1970s, where scientist Paul Stamets began studying fungi under an “electron microscope.” Stamets’ holds presentations and seminars to help people understand mushrooms better and to begin to see how their uses can benefit humanity. Fungi.com explains that “his presentations cover a range of mushroom species and research showing how mushrooms can help the health of people and planet.” A Forbes article describes Stamets’ as “a pioneer in the use of mushrooms in bioremediation, also known as ‘mycoremediation.’”

The writers on Star Trek: Discovery called up Paul Stamets and asked for his scientific advise on how to use the spore drive in the show, based on his own research. Stamets called the mycelium spore drive the “internet of nature.” The writers on Discovery were so grateful for Stamets’ help that they named the entire character after him.

It is not common that people get their full name and profession called out in this way, by having a character named after them. In the past, according to PRNewswire, “Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s name… was based on the Swiss physicist and explorer Auguste Piccard.” On the subject, Stamets says on PRNewswire.com, “We have affectionately called our company StarShip FP for decades. Being a Star Trek fan since I was a kid, this is a huge honor. Mostly, I am proud that the field of Mycology will become front and center in the imaginations of young people. I hope Star Trek: Discovery will herald in new generations of mycologists for decades.”

VideoVideo related to paul stamets: the real scientist behind the character 2021-03-20T16:21:15-04:00

Stamets’ Work With Mushrooms in the Field of Mycology Has Some Earth-Saving Benefits

As Stamets says on PRNewswire.com, “Mycology is under-funded, under-utilized and has not been recognized by thought leaders for the critical roles fungal networks – mycelium – fulfill in helping habitats, protecting biodiversity and steering sustainability. A new epoch is emerging as we explore the Mycoverse.”

Stamets is showing that the work that he is doing is important and not talked about enough. It has many properties that could help with sustainability, particularly that, as Forbes says, “Fungi can produce enzymes that break down pollutants in the environment. Amazingly, some fungi can even break down plastic.”

Can Mushrooms Be Used in Real Space Travel?

Sadly, the mushrooms can not be used for space travel like they are in Discovery. Forbes tells us that, “in real life, mycelium of belowground fungi connect plants and trees together, and have even been show to communicate with each other.” Stamets’ science in the world of Star Trek: Discovery is based purely on the spores and their connection to a vast network, and how “Fungi, particularly mushrooms, offer some powerful, practical solutions, which can be put into practice now.” Stamets is urging us to use technologies and out-of-the-box thinking in order to help Earth. Stamets goes on to write, “Unless we put into action policies and technologies that can cause a course correction in the very near future, species diversity will continue to plummet, with humans not only being the primary cause, but one of the victims.”

While we may not be able to go to black alert and use the spores to jump through the mycelial network, they could be the way to help Earth make it to 2244 in the first place.