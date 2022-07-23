Paul Wesley, ‘Trek’s New Kirk, is Everywhere

“Star Trek” fans are seeing a lot of Paul Wesley at the moment, and they’re going to be seeing even more of the actor-producer-director in the near future, according to the Internet Movie Database, Deadline, and his own social media channels. Paramount+ announced on March 15, 2002, that the actor would be stepping into the role of James T. Kirk — originated and made famous by William Shatner on “Star Trek: The Original Series” and in several “TOS” features, plus “Star Trek Generations” — during the upcoming second season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” However, the show’s producers pulled off a surprise by having Wesley make his debut as Kirk in the first-season finale, “A Quality of Mercy,” which premiered on July 7, 2022. He is set to return in season two of “Strange New Worlds,” though the number of episodes in which he will appear has not been revealed.

Meanwhile, on July 21, 2022, Wesley — who is best known to TV viewers for his eight-year stint as Stefan Salvatore opposite Ian Somerhalder and Nina Dobrev on the supernatural series “The Vampire Diaries” — joined William Shatner at a handprint ceremony in Shatner’s honor hosted by Legion M during 2022 Comic-Con International at Theatre Box in San Diego, California. Wesley also introduced Shatner at the event, saying, in part, “How do you replace a legend? Well, you don’t. It’s simply not possible. Why would you try? Instead, you promise to safeguard the legacy entrusted to you, and then you go out and you work and find some way to make the role your own while honoring the history that it carries.

Wesley’s Projects Include ‘Confessions,’ Which Will Reunite Him with ‘Vampire Diaries’ Boss Julie Plec

“Precious few roles in television and film present such a daunting challenge and one of them is certainly ‘Star Trek’s James T. Kirk,” the actor continued. “This character’s place in entertainment history is indelible. It’s a fixed moment in our collective memories. No matter where you go, no matter where you are, an image of Captain Kirk brings instant recognition. Why is that? Because for nearly 60 years that role has been personified by a man of equally renowned stature, Mr. William Shatner.”



Beyond his recent and upcoming work on “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Wesley is currently co-starring in the Lifetime mini-series “Flowers in the Attic: The Origin.” He plays a character named John Amos and is part of a cast that features a pair of fellow “Star Trek” actors, Kate Mulgrew (“Voyager” and “Prodigy”) and Kelsey Grammer (“The Next Generation”). According to Deadline, Wesley just recently wrapped production on an upcoming horror movie called “History of Evil.” The site notes that “In ‘History of Evil,’ a family on the run from a corrupt state takes refuge in a safe house with an evil past — a terrifying last stop on a near-future Underground Railroad.” The film will stream as a Shudder Original.



Additionally, according to Deadline, Wesley is attached as an actor and executive producer to an in-development Netflix drama tentatively titled “Confessions,” which would reunite him with “The Vampire Diaries” producer and showrunner Julie Plec. The site notes that the show will be based on Jason Smith’s 2015 non-fiction article, “The Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher.” Wesley, on April 29, 2022, shared a screengrab of the Deadline article and wrote, “This one is very special to me. I first read the article ‘Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher’ by Jason Smith many years ago after my friend and producer Bob Levy sent it to me. Since then, I haven’t been able to get this darkly comedic yet haunting true story out of my mind. So excited to be developing at Netflix with this amazing team. Shoutout to my brother @kaplanaaron and the Kapital team for believing in this!”

Wesley & Ian Somerhalder Teamed Up to Launch Brother’s Bond Bourbon

Wesley also reunited with another “Vampire Diaries” alumnus, actor Ian Somerhalder, to launch Brother’s Bond Bourbon in May of 2021. A statement from Wesley and Somerhalder on the site reads, “Our friendship’s true bond strengthened while drinking bourbon, both on and off-screen for over a decade. Brother’s Bond is a nod to our on-screen characters, our shared love for great bourbon, and a reflection of the brotherhood we have formed over the years.”

The two longtime friends and co-stars graced the cover of American Whiskey Magazine’s May 2022 cover, and on July 15, 2022, Wesley shared an update on Instagram, announcing that “Brothers Bond award-winning Original Cask Strength bourbon is available for pre-sale starting July 19 through @reservebarspirits.” According to the Brother’s Bourbon Bond website, a portion of proceeds is earmarked to support regenerative farming practices.