Peter Mark Richman Dead at 93

Peter Mark Richman has died at the age of 93. The actor, who was best known for his recurring roles on Dynasty and Three’s Company, passed away the morning of Thursday, January 14th at his home in Woodland Hills, California, People reported on Friday. The cause of death was not released, but a rep told People he died of natural causes.

Richman was a prolific actor. His IMDB page lists over 150 acting credits, many of which were recurring roles on major television shows. He was especially active on the small screen in the 1980s and 1990s. He had recurring roles in Dynasty, Beverly Hills 90210, and Defenders of Earth. Though his acting career slowed down in the 2000s and 2010s, he was still acting up until 2016.

A Loss for the ‘Star Trek’ Family

We are saddened to learn of another loss in the #StarTrek Family. #RIP Peter Mark Richman, who played Ralph Offenhouse in the TNG episode "The Neutral Zone."

TrekMovie extends our condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jQhD2iZ5sX — TrekMovie.com (@TrekMovie) January 15, 2021

Star Trek fans may recognize Richman from his appearance on Star Trek: The Next Generation. He appeared in episode 25 of the very first season of the show, entitled “The Neutral Zone.” He played Ralph Offenhouse, one of the humans who was discovered cryogenically frozen on an ancient Earth space vessel.

His character, an investment banker, had paid to be cryogenically frozen after his death in the hope that he’d be revived to live a full life in the future. The character, who was more concerned about his financial investments on Earth than anything else, was a pointed commentary on the capitalism that the Trek universe had left behind.

A True Renaissance Man

#RIP to one of #StarTrekTNG's more memorable Season 1 guest stars, Peter Mark Richman — the wealth-obsessed Ralph Offenhouse, revived from cryo-stasis after 300 years. ("The Neutral Zone")https://t.co/o1Cfe8s5Av#StarTrek pic.twitter.com/MoOvc524RY — TrekCore.com 🖖 (@TrekCore) January 15, 2021

In addition to being an actor on the small and silver screens, Richman was also a well-known stage actor, The Associated Press reported on Friday. He appeared in several major stage productions including Edward Albee’s “A Zoo Story” and the Broadway productions of “Masquerade” and “A Hatful of Rain.”

He was also a writer. He penned a few plays, his autobiography, and a novel.