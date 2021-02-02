Production on ‘Picard’ Season 2 Delayed Again

It appears that production on season two of Star Trek: Picard has been delayed, yet again. The show’s second season was supposed to start production over the summer, but those plans were completely derailed by the pandemic.

This fall, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, and Jonathan Frakes all indicated that they were planning to head back to set in January. However, when January arrived, Jeri Ryan let fans know that they weren’t actually headed back to set until February 1st.

The show’s star, Patrick Stewart, also indicated that he was headed back to set soon. In an interview last month, he revealed that he’d already been in for some costume fittings and had reviewed scripts for the first five episodes. Stewart also posted on Twitter about getting his COVID vaccine, which fans took as a sign that he might be headed back to set soon.

Though today was supposed to be the big day, apparently, production has been pushed back yet again.

Ryan Says ‘Soon’

No. But soon. — Jeri Ryan (@JeriLRyan) January 31, 2021

Ryan, who reprised her role as Seven of Nine in Picard, regularly responds to fans who ask questions on Twitter about her work in the Star Trek universe. Her update on production being pushed back to February 1st came in a response to one such fan question.

On Sunday, she replied to another fan question and gave an update on the production schedule. In that tweet, she confirmed that production would not start as planned on February 1st. She didn’t give any additional details about why production had been delayed yet again. However, she did promise that the cast and crew were planning to get to work “soon.”

Could COVID be Behind the Delay?

I love this man… Thank you @SirPatStew for always being such an amazing leader. So ready to get back to work , safely, with YOU!!❤️🖖🏾🌈🙏🏾 https://t.co/52ULfPGhBq — Michelle Hurd (@ItsMichelleHurd) January 24, 2021

So far, none of Ryan’s costars have chimed in on social media about the production delays.

The only other tweet about getting back to work from a core member of the cast came from Hurd last week. She retweeted Stewart’s tweet about getting vaccinated with a comment about how excited she was to get back to set. Her tweet seemed to hint that Stewart’s vaccination was related to going back to work on Picard.

If Stewart did get his vaccination for the express purpose of heading back to work, it could explain the production delay. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both of the vaccines available today require two shots spaced fairly far apart in order to ensure complete protection.

Doses of the Pfizer vaccine are given three weeks apart and doses of the Moderna vaccine are given 28 days apart. The FAQ section of their site specifically cautions against getting the second vaccination before the recommended waiting period is over.

Since Stewart got his first dose of the vaccine on January 22nd, he won’t be able to get the second dose until at least February 12th, if he got the Pfizer vaccine. If he got the Moderna vaccine, he won’t be able to get the second dose until at least February 19th.

Stewart is the only member of the core cast who qualifies for the vaccine based on age. California is currently in phase 1B of its vaccine distribution plan. That phase includes people over the age of 65. The second oldest member of the core cast, Hurd, is 54, and the third oldest, Ryan, is 52. They would both qualify for vaccines in the next phase of California’s distribution plan.

Given that production was scheduled to begin February 1st, it doesn’t appear that production will be put on hold until everyone in the core cast can get vaccinated. However, given Stewart’s age, it would make sense to hold off on production until he can get his second dose and be as protected as possible.

