Catching up With the Crew From ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

Now that the dust has settled from the big announcement, it might be a good time to check in on exactly where the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise has been since we last saw them. Thanks to a flurry of posts on social media from the stars themselves, fans know now that “Picard: Season 3” will feature the bridge crew cast of “The Next Generation.”

As impossible as it seems, once Season 2 is over, the countdown to Season 3 will begin, and fans everywhere will wonder in what capacity they’ll see the classic characters again. Heavy went into the Trek archives to put together a list of the last time these characters were seen in action.

Jean-Luc Picard





Play



Q And Picard • The Whole Scene | Star Trek Picard Season 2 Episode 1 #returnq #q #picard #android #reality #thetrialneverends #youngq #oldq 2022-03-05T08:49:21Z

Trek fans ought to know this answer! Admiral Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) is the star of a show based on his new journeys. He’s a wise old android who must outwit his arch-enemy, Q (John de Lancie), to salvage the future.

Geordi La Forge

Fans everywhere followed the man behind the visor in 2021, as he was up for a starring role on the quiz show “JEOPARDY!” LeVar Burton did not get that gig, and the spotlight might have helped him land the hosting job on the new “Trivial Pursuit” game show. Fans of Trek last saw Geordi La Forge in the film “Star Trek: Nemesis,” but that was not the end of his story.

Thanks to the comic book series “PICARD,” published by IDW and written by Kirsten Beyer and Mike Johnson, fans saw that La Forge was alive and well and working on the Utopia Planitia Shipyards on Mars.

This comic book series is considered canon, as it spelled out a good deal of back story for how the Romulans Laris (Orla Brady) and Zhaban (Jamie McShane) met Picard while he was serving in Starfleet. “PICARD” also detailed how Raffi (Michelle Hurd) served with Jean-Luc aboard the U.S.S. Verity.

Beyer is also a co-creator of “Star Trek: Picard” and collaborated with Johnson on the audio drama “No Man’s Land,” which followed the adventures of Seven (Jeri Ryan) and Raffi.

Worf





Play



"Welcomed Aboard the Enterprise-E Mr. Worf." Captain Picard Star Trek: First Contact 2018-04-12T01:40:06Z

Fans of “Deep Space Nine” will tell you that when they last saw Worf (Michael Dorn), the word was that the Klingon would serve as an ambassador for the Federation. But, thanks to the events of “Star Trek: Nemesis,” Worf threw off those ceremonial robes and got back into the middle of the action.

Prolific Trek author, Una McCormack, filled in a few gaps on where Worf ended up after Nemesis. In her book, “Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope,” McCormack wrote that Worf took over as captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-E after Picard joined Raffi on the Verity. This book, much like the IDW comic book series, is considered official canon, as they both detailed the backstory for the first season of “Star Trek: Picard.”

Dr. Beverly Crusher





Play



Star Trek: Prodigy brings back familiar faces! In this week's episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, Episode 6 Kobasyashi Maru, we saw a few familiar faces when Dal attempts the Kobayashi Maru test on the holodeck. The crew that he chooses includes Lt. Uhura, Dr Beverly Crusher, Odo, Spock and later, Scotty. It was great to see these familiar characters return in animated… 2022-01-09T09:13:59Z

The whereabouts of Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden) are clouded in mystery. Though she was last seen on film in “Star Trek: Nemesis,” the novelization of the film elevated Crusher to the head of Starfleet Medical. That book, written by Jeanne Kalogridis, has not been canonized. According to Memory Alpha, details of Crusher’s life after “Nemesis” remain “undisclosed.”

Crusher did appear on “Star Trek: Prodigy” as a hologram.

Will Riker and Deanna Troi





Play



Picard and Riker, Pizza Chef 2020-04-03T16:09:55Z

Another easy answer. Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Troi (Marina Sirtis) were married in “Star Trek: Nemesis” and served aboard the U.S.S. Titan — as seen on “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” Upon retirement, the couple relocated to the planet Nepenthe, where they raised their daughter Kestra. Riker reappeared in the final episode of “Picard: Season One,” as he saved the day as captain of the U.S.S. Zheng He.

Mr. Data





Play



Saying Goodbye to Commander Data • Star Trek Picard Data gets his final wish fulfilled by an old friend. #StarTrekPicard #Picard Season 1 Episode 10 Season Finale 2020-03-27T21:00:16Z

Actor Brent Spiner has said a few times that he will not reprise the role of Mr. Data anymore. That’s just fine because Data is officially dead, as seen in the “Picard” episode, “Arcadia Ego, Part 2.” So if Spiner will not be back as Data, will he appear as a Soong character? We shall all have to wait and find out.

Wesley Crusher

Here’s one name which was not on the trailer or any of the announcements. Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) was last seen on “Nemesis” at Riker and Troi’s wedding. Trek fan and media veteran Danny Epperson pointed this out on Twitter. Still, beyond that, there was no official announcement from Paramount. Time will tell if this “hated” character will return as well.

READ NEXT: ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Explains Why Harry Kim Never Got Promoted