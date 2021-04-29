Is ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Canceled After Season 2?

Production on the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” is well underway. There’s even a teaser trailer out that revealed some major plot points, specifically the return of the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” villain Q and potential time travel.

While fans eagerly await the second season, they’re also wondering whether there will be a third season of the show. Here’s what we know right now.

No Renewal… Yet

As of the end of April, Paramount+ has not announced a renewal for “Picard.” However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a third season.

The timing of renewal announcements varies widely. The renewal announcement for “Picard’s” second season, came in January of 2020 before the first season even aired. However, the official renewal for “Star Trek: Discovery” came just weeks before the fourth season started production.

So, no renewal announcement for a third season of “Picard” doesn’t mean much right now, especially because the pandemic has changed the timeline of everything “Star Trek” related. An official renewal announcement might come when the second season airs or when they figure out production for the third season.

The Showrunners Want More Seasons

Though Paramount+ hasn’t yet committed to more seasons of “Picard,” the series’ showrunners have made it clear they want to do more.

In an interview with Collider in May of 2020, creator and executive producer Akiva Goldsman said that the team behind “Picard” has always intended for there to be at least three seasons. He went on to say that he would be delighted to do even more than that.

“I mean, I think we have discussed it as both a 3 season show, a 5 season show, a ‘let’s just keep going forever’ show… ‘Star Trek: Picard’ in my view will go as long as Patrick Stewart wants to do it… As I’m sure you know, he was not interested in coming back. And we did a lot of… really good collaborative story breaking and talking and you know and I think he’s particularly delighted in a good way about having come back. And we will rely on that good will until he feels he’s done.”

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Goldsman was asked about plans to film the second and third seasons back to back. Before the pandemic happened this was the rumored production plan for the show. Goldsman indicated that he couldn’t answer the question, but he also didn’t deny that this was the plan. So, it’s possible that a third season may begin production immediately after production on the second season wraps.

In an interview with Variety in February of 2021, Julie McNamara, the head of programming for Paramount+, hinted that Stewart was only signed on for a certain number of seasons. Her comments seemed to track with Goldsman’s — that the show will end when Stewart wants it to end.

She was not specific about how many seasons Stewart’s contract included. However, Goldsman’s comments that the team behind the show has discussed at least three seasons might mean that Stewart has committed to three seasons.

“Star Trek” boss Alex Kurtzman has been tight-lipped about further seasons of “Picard.” However, in October of 2020, he said that the minds behind the current “Star Trek” shows and the team at Paramount+ had content planned out through 2027. It’s unclear what exactly that content includes.

Based on what the showrunners have said, it’s unlikely that “Picard” will do a full seven-season run, taking the show through 2027. Stewart’s age, 80, also makes a seven-season run unlikely.

So, there’s no official word on a third season yet. It seems like the intention is to do at least one more season. That season may even be in production soon, based on the original plan for filming seasons two and three back to back.

None of the information available as of now points to cancellation after season two.

