It Was 20 Years Ago That Captain Pike, Uhura, and Valeris Starred Together

To survive for 20 years in Hollywood is nothing to sneeze at. Stars come and go, and the business of show can be brutal and cutthroat. According to writer Phil Breman, there’s a simple reason why things are the way they are:

“Part of the problem is that there’s a massive amount of competition for the same jobs; everyone’s looking for the same opportunities,” Breman wrote in an article advising people how they can find work in Hollywood.

So, the fact that some actors, comedians, writers, and other artists can make it for a sustained period is something of a rarity. And indeed, the longevity of stars like William Shatner, who has been active on stage, screen, and television since the 1950s, is nearly unheard of.

That’s why it is interesting to look back at the anniversary of a film that premiered 20 years ago this week. While mid-February is not the usual time blockbusters are released, this film brought together a core group of talent that would have significant implications for the “Star Trek” franchise in the future.

It’s not what you’re thinking. This movie is certainly not “Star Trek: Nemesis,” which also debuted in 2002. But that film starred Patrick Stewart as Picard, Michael Dorn as Worf, and Tom Hardy as Shinzon. This was before Hardy was in “The Dark Knight Rises,” “Venom,” and all the other blockbuster films he appeared in.

We’re talking about “Crossroads,” which was designed as a film to launch Britney Spears into the upper stratosphere of stardom. Since the time of Elvis Presley, musical acts have used movies to appear before more people at once than any concert would allow them to. This worked for Elvis, the Beatles, Prince, Madonna, and even Justin Bieber.

For Spears, “Crossroads” was her chance to leap into films and to show audiences that she was more than just a singer. In a movie, she could prove that she was a well-rounded performer. Perhaps she would be able to stick around Hollywood too.

The script was written by Shonda Rhimes, who would go on to create massive hit shows like “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Scandal” for ABC. In fact, Rhimes started “Grey’s” just three years after “Crossroads” debuted, and it is still on the air.

The story was about a young woman (Spears) who joined some friends (including Zoe Saldana) on a trip across the country. Their driver was a hunky dude (Anson Mount), and he helped Spears’ character find her mother (Kim Cattrall).

So, this film featured the future Captain Christopher Pike (Mount), with the Kelvin version of Uhura (Saldana), with the actress who played Valeris (Cattrall) in “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.”

Since that movie, Mount has starred in the critically acclaimed and gritty Western “Hell on Wheels,” Marvel’s “Inhumans” series, and most importantly, as Pike on “Star Trek: Discovery.” Mount will soon reprise his role on his own series, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

Saldana was cast as Nyota Uhura in J.J. Abrams’ reboot, “Star Trek (2009)” and the two sequels that it spawned. Fans are excited again to see her on the silver screen, perhaps by next year, as reports surfaced that Paramount was in talks to bring the entire Kelvin “Star Trek” cast back for a fourth film. Saldana also starred in Marvel films as a member of the “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

Cattrall became a massive star thanks to her role on “Sex and the City,” which aired after her appearance in “Star Trek VI.” She also appeared in the “Sex in the City” feature film but did not return in the “And Just Like That…” series that continued the “Sex” story. She’s a prolific actress who has acted in many movies and television shows.

While many Trek fans certainly would scoff at the Britney Spears movie, and many others might not have even heard of it, it was a modest hit for Paramount in 2002. In fact, it ranked as the 71st highest-grossing film of the year, ahead of “Star Trek: Nemesis,” which clocked in at 74th place.

