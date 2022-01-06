The Episode of “Star Trek: Prodigy” That Must Be Watched by Trekkies in All Quadrants

The fan reaction regarding the newest take on “Star Trek” has mostly been positive. According to the aggregated reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, “Star Trek: Prodigy” has both a favorable rating from critics (89%) and fans (72%) alike.

Writers here at Heavy have covered the show from the series premiere, to the villains, the main cast, and Captain Janeway, to how this could be the “Star Trek” you’ve been waiting for. We even did a little educated speculation on how the ship’s secret propulsion system really works and on why the Medusian (Zero) might be holding back on what they know.

But now, thanks to Episode 6, which was written by Aaron J. Waltke, fans have no reasons left to skip watching “Prodigy.” This episode, entitled “Kobayashi,” is one for the ages and actually pulls in characters from every era of the franchise.

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ – Episode 1





Star Trek: Prodigy FULL EPISODE – Starstruck 🚀 | Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe Even with the guidance of the Janeway hologram, Dal, Rok-Tahk, and the crew of the USS Protostar are tested when their ship goes on a dangerous cosmic collision course in space – and while they're busy trying to save the ship, Gwyn is busy trying to escape it! 🚀 Subscribe for More NCU: at.nick.com/NCUSubscribe 🚀… 2021-12-23T14:00:17Z

Viewers watch Dal (Brett Gray) learn and grow into the captain he wants to be, as the ‘crew’ of the U.S.S. Protostar begins to unravel a mystery of their own. This episode has it all — fun, romance, thrills, and enough throwbacks and Easter Eggs to make “Star Trek: Lower Decks” Mike McMahan jealous.

ATTENTION READER: THE FOLLOWING ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS AND INFORMATION ABOUT “STAR TREK: PRODIGY” SEASON 1: EPISODE 6

The show starts out as a continuation from Episode 5, where the Protostar surged away from the Diviner’s massive spacecraft, thanks to the newly discovered “protostar” drive. Compare this system to how the U.S.S. Excelsior was equipped with “TransWarp” propulsion. It’s an entirely new step forward in speed for a starship, and according to Jankom Pog (Jason Mantzouka), the Protostar was going around “9-point… Pog is confused.”

In just a few moments, the Protostar traveled 4,000 light-years! Not even Holo-Janeway could understand how it happened.

‘The Game’ from TNG





The game from The Game, Star Trek the Next Generation This is the addictive game from season 5, episode 6 of Star Trek the Next Generation. Looks addictive. Ashley Judd makes an appearance. 2011-02-04T01:19:19Z

Later, Pog, Rok-Tahk (Rylee Alazraqui), and Zero tell Dal that they want to take the Protostar back to the Federation. Before they begin talking to him, Dal takes off a game — from the TNG episode “The Game.” Yes!

Janeway shows Dal and Pog the holodeck, where they visit Ceti Alpha V (for just a moment) and a few other places. Dal stumbles upon the Kobayashi Maru test. Janeway explains that it is a test for Starfleet captains, and Dal is determined to beat the test.

Kobayashi Maru





Startrek 2009 – Kirk beats Spock's Test Learn more: imdb.com/title/tt0796366/ Paramount Pictures, Spyglass Entertainment, Bad Robot Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal… 2018-05-25T21:39:25Z

The Kobayashi Maru is the famous test which no Starfleet officer has ever passed, with one exception. A young James T. Kirk beat the test by reprogramming the system. Fans can go back and watch Chris Pine’s Kirk do this legendary feat in “Star Trek (2009)” and hear Captain Kirk (William Shatner) explain why he did so in “The Wrath of Khan.”

For the test, Dal and Pog found themselves aboard the U.S.S. Enterprise-D! Yes, that is correct. Captain Jean-Luc Picard’s ship from “The Next Generation.”

Dal is offered a holo-crew to take the Kobayashi Maru test. He tells the computer to select “the best you got.” The computer gives Dal a crew of a Trekkie’s dreams — Uhura (Nichelle Nichols), Odo (René Auberjonois), Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden), and Spock (Leonard Nimoy)!

These characters were all made possible by using archival audio, except for Crusher. The audio for the Kobayashi Maru test was borrowed from “The Wrath of Khan.” With an all-star crew and the Enterprise at his command, Dal tries the dreaded test. He is even joined by a famous engineer, who is known by some as a “miracle worker.”

To be fair, fans of “Star Trek” should watch this episode to see how Dal interacts with those classic Trek characters and what happens as he takes the Kobayashi Maru challenge. Sit back and enjoy how the show’s writer cleverly folded the words from decades past into a new, fast-paced, and fun adventure.

Viewers learn the origin story of Gwyn (Ella Purnell), a secret power of Murf (Dee Bradley Baker), and much more. To be fair, we won’t give all the secrets away, but there is one final moment that will make a certain contingent of Trek fans very, very happy.

Animated or not, this is objectively a fantastic episode of Trek. Those who have been resisting because the show is not live-action need to get the Paramount+ trial and watch “Prodigy.” Remember that sound advice from the Borg — resistance is futile.

