PHOTOS: Meet the Cast of ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’

Paramount+ has finally revealed the cast behind its brand new animated series, “Star Trek: Prodigy.” A group image of the animated characters was released back in February of 2021. However, Kate Mulgrew was the only actor attached to the project. She announced that she would be reprising her role as Captain Kathryn Janeway for the show in October of 2021.

On June 14, Paramount+ released new images from the series, character profiles for the main crew, and the actors that would be playing each of the main characters. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Crew of ‘Prodigy’

.@brettgray as “Dal,” 17 years old and an unknown species, he fancies himself a maverick, who even in the toughest times, holds strong onto his unwavering hope. pic.twitter.com/OlUZwscs5u — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) June 14, 2021

Though the images of the characters have been out there for a while, there were never names attached to the characters. Now, fans know a little bit more about the ragtag crew of teenage aliens at the center of the show.

These are the character profiles posted to the official Twitter account:

Murf, whose age and species is unknown but who is an endearing, indestructible blob with curiously good timing and an insatiable appetite for ship parts.

Gwyn, a 17-year-old Vau N’Akat who was raised on her father’s bleak mining planet and grew up dreaming to explore the stars.

Jankom Pog, a 16-year-old Tellarite. Tellarites are known to relish an argument, and Jankom is no different. Regardless of opinion, he will always play ‘devil’s advocate’ for the sake of hearing all sides.

Rok-Tahk, a Brikar and an unusually bright eight-year-old girl. Rok is a bit shy, but not when it comes to her love for animals.

Medusan: a noncorporeal, genderless, energy-based lifeform. Since others would go mad at the sight of their true self, Zero wears a containment suit they made themselves to protect others.

Dal 17 years old and an unknown species, he fancies himself a maverick, who even in the toughest times, holds strong onto his unwavering hope.

The Main Cast

The voice cast of #StarTrekProdigy has beamed in. Please welcome Rylee Alazraqui, @brettgray, Angus Imrie, Jason Mantzoukas, Ella Purnell, and @deebradleybaker to the #StarTrekFamily! pic.twitter.com/tBVhRhGfQh — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) June 14, 2021

Paramount+ also revealed the names of the actors that will be playing each of these characters.

The most recognizable name in the bunch is Jason Mantzoukas. He’s known for his roles in “Brooklyn 99,” “The Good Place,” and “Parks and Recreation.” He’s also a prolific voice actor, voicing characters in “Big Mouth,” “Invincible,” and the movie “Ralph Breaks The Internet.” Mantzoukas has frequently worked with “Star Trek: Lower Decks” stars Tawny Newsome and Eugene Cordero. He’ll be voicing the Tellarite Jankom Pog.

Ella Purnell is another familiar name on the cast. Her breakout role was in “Never Let Me Go.” Since then, she’s had major roles in “Kick-A** 2,” “Maleficent,” and “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children.” Most recently, she starred in “Army of the Dead,” alongside “Star Trek: Discovery” actress Tig Notaro. She’ll be voicing the Vau N’Akat Gwyn.

Though fans probably don’t know Dee Bradley Baker’s face, they definitely know his voice. He has over 600 credits on IMDB. He’s voiced a character in pretty much every popular animated show made in the past three decades. He’s best-know for voicing Daffy Duck in “Space Jam” and Klaus in “American Dad.” He’ll be voicing Murf, the shapeless blob.

Fans might recognize Brett Gray from his role in the Netflix miniseries “When They See Us,” which told the true story of the Central Park Five. He also has a major role in the Netflix series “On My Block.” He’ll be voicing Dal.

