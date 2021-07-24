WATCH: The ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ Trailer is Finally Here

It’s San Diego Comic-Con weekend, which means there’s a plethora of new information about the “Star Trek” universe to digest. During the Paramount+ animation panel on Friday, July 23, the new trailer for season two of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” dropped.

Soon after, the very first trailer for “Star Trek: Prodigy” debuted. The cast of the very first “Star Trek” show specifically for kids appeared together for the first time and revealed some interesting new details about their characters and the show.

Here’s everything Trek fans learned about “Prodigy.”

The Trailer Gives More Hints About the Plot





Play



Star Trek: Prodigy | Teaser Trailer | Paramount+ Watch the Teaser Trailer for the new animated Nickelodeon series, Star Trek: Prodigy, which debuted during the Star Trek Universe panel at Comic-Con@Home 2021. Developed by Emmy® Award-winners Kevin and Dan Hageman (“Trollhunters” and “Ninjago”) the CG-animated series STAR TREK: PRODIGY is the first “Star Trek” series aimed at younger audiences and will follow a… 2021-07-23T17:32:16Z

The studio and the show’s creators have been tight-lipped about “Prodigy’s” storyline. Before the trailer dropped, they’d only revealed a few key details — the basic premise, minimal character bios, and the fact that Captain Janeway will return as the Emergency Training Hologram.

The trailer, which can be viewed above, revealed more about the characters and their mission. The motley crew of young aliens appears to be captive on a prison planet, perhaps a juvenile detention facility. The opening line of the trailer indicates that no one ever gets off the planet.

However, a few of the young prisoners have a plan to escape. They band together out of necessity rather than loyalty. During their escape attempt, they find an abandoned Starfleet vessel and power it up.

The trailer ends with Captain Janeway’s voice saying, “We’ve only just begun,” indicating that the crew has a universe of adventure ahead of them.

The Release Date

The very end of the trailer finally revealed “Prodigy’s” release date — fall of this year. Though the trailer didn’t reveal a specific release date, the timeframe confirms what Paramount+ has been saying all year.

Many worried that the pandemic would delay the release of the new show until 2022, but Paramount+ kept insisting that it would premiere before the end of the year.

New Details About the Characters





Play



Star Trek: Prodigy | Comic-Con@Home 2021 Cast & Creators Panel | Paramount+ All together for the first time, meet the cast of the upcoming animated series Star Trek: Prodigy, including Brett Gray (Dal), Ella Purnell (Gwyn), Angus Imrie (Zero), Rylee Alazraqui (Rok-Tahk), Dee Bradley Baker (Murf), Jason Mantzoukas (Jankom Pog), and, of course, Kate Mulgrew (Hologram Janeway). The voice actors are joined by Executive Producers Kevin and… 2021-07-23T22:15:00Z

During the panel, the cast revealed some new information about the characters they’ll be playing and how they’ll fit into the crew.

Kate Mulgrew, who returns as Janeway, revealed that “Prodigy” display’s Janeway’s best qualities.

“She’s Janeway at her best. She’s there to help this motley crew… get this defunct ship working. And she does. She is the essential Captain Janeway. She’s full of, I think, warmth. She’s going to help these kids. She’s determined to help them get off this very, very dangerous and dark planet and into a much better place. A different galaxy. So she brings to bear on this task all of her skills and most of them are deeply human.”

Brett Gray, who voices the show’s central character, Dal, said that he is on a journey of discovery.

“I get to sort of understand, I mean, in Dal, get to sort of understand myself and who I am and my place in this universe. And then being trained by Captain Janeway. So, it’s this awesome sort of like zipper effect that I get to have playing Dal. Meeting everyone and learning everyone’s goal and seeing them on their arc while also discovering who Dal is. It’s awesome.”

Ella Purnell, who voices Gwyn, revealed that her character is also trying to find out who she really is.

“She starts quite closed off. She’s very much under the thumb of her father, and she has her own sort of ideals and beliefs. But she’s very conflicted. There’s two sides that she’s fighting with constantly. And throughout the season… she gets to go find herself, and I dunno, I guess learn how to let loose a little. And I think the real Gwyn starts to come out.”

Angus Imrie, who plays the Medusan Zero, told fans that the character isn’t at all what they appear.

“Zero isn’t a robot. Zero is a Medusan. They are a genderless, non-corporeal entity – a light source, essentially – and they are in a containment suit because if anyone ever saw them, they would go mad… They are not very good at social conventions. They can read other people’s minds, know exactly what everyone else is thinking, and they tend to blurt it out, creating completely incoherent social situations.”

Imrie’s comments confirm that Zero will be the second non-binary character in the “Star Trek” universe.

Rylee Alazraqui, who voices Rok-Tahk, said that her character also isn’t what she appears to be.

“It’s really fun playing Rok-Tahk, because I get to, you know, people… they think it’s this big rock monster but really it’s just this cute little eight year old. So it’s been really fun because I got to… I get to just be myself.”

Dee Bradley Baker, who plays Murf, revealed his character’s connection to Rok-Tahk.

“Murf is sort of — it’s this blob, it’s this sentient blob that’s kind of like Rok-Tahk’s familiar, or a lieutenant or sidekick or something. So it understands what’s going on, but you don’t always understand what Murf is saying, and that, I think, is going to evolve as the series evolves.”

Jason Mantzoukas, who brings Jankom Pog to life, said he had a lot of fun playing the tough guy.

“What has been a blast about doing this character is… Jankom Pog is inherently contradictory. So he’s deeply argumentative, deeply aggressive. He’s a very confrontational character. So [it’s] an absolute blast to play as a full of bluff and bluster kind of character… he’s the engineer. He’s the mechanic. He’s always trying to fix what’s wrong, always trying to make things work and, frustratingly, to a greater or less degree, is not always successful.”

Mantzoukas went on to say that he loved being part of, “a group of rebellious kids who aren’t really necessarily part of Starfleet, who are, in many ways, causing trouble and mischief.”

These insights, along with the trailer, give fans a much better idea of what “Prodigy” will be like. Though kids are the show’s target audience, the premise seems interesting enough to pull in their parents as well.

“Prodigy” likely won’t be every Trek fan’s cup of “Earl Grey, hot,” it certainly looks like fun.

Follow the Heavy on Star Trek Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!