Could the ‘Project Khan’ Document Hint at a New ‘Star Trek’ Series?

The final episode for season two of “Star Trek: Picard” finally streamed, and viewers everywhere can consider what happened in this unique series. It can be argued that “Picard” had the least amount of actual trekking through space. Most of the action took place in just a few places — the Earth of a terrible future, Los Angeles in a couple of years, and the memory of Picard (Patrick Stewart) himself.

The episode swiftly took care of several nagging threads and tied them off nicely. Those included: the life of Elnor (Evan Evagora) was restored; Dr. Agnes Jurati (Alison Pill) did emerge as the Borg Queen; Cristóbal Rios (Santiago Cabrera) chose to stay in the past with his new love interest Dr. Teresa Ramirez (Sol Rodriguez), and Kore (Isa Brones) escaped from her dad, and met Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) and joined the ranks of the Travelers.

Also: Picard (Patrick Stewart) reinstated Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) into Starfleet service, and she also got a big smooch from Raffi (Michelle Hurd). At the end of the day, the team all went out for drinks at 10 Forward, where Guinan (Whoopi Goldberg) toasted with them.

The big moment from the episode — after Renée Picard (Penelope Mitchell) made her way to space without fail — probably goes to Q (John de Lancie), who admitted that the whole thing was about Picard understanding himself better. Q wound all of this time traveling together as a way to teach the old admiral one last lesson. And then the two adversaries hugged it out.

Those hoping for a glimpse at what will happen in Season 3 must have been disappointed. There was no Captain Worf (Michael Dorn) in the Starfleet armada, which aligns with what co-showrunner Terry Matalas has said. Essentially, the cast from “The Next Generation” will be back in full-time service and will not be popping in for cameo appearances.

Perhaps the biggest bombshell from the episode was typed on a folder. After Kore deleted all the files from her father’s hard drives and computer systems, something happened. Dr. Adam Soong (Brent Spiner) lost his cool and threw everything off his desk. He then sat for a moment and opened a drawer. He pulled out a folder from inside the drawer with “PROJECT KHAN” labeled on it.

Could this Soong have been involved in the experiments which created the augmented super-race from which Khan Noonien Singh sprang? This is the same character, played by Ricardo Montalbán, who terrorized Kirk (William Shatner), Spock (Leonard Nimoy), and the rest of the original crew of the Enterprise in the classic episode “Space Seed” and the film “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.”

Details of Khan’s rise to power, domination, and ultimate exile from Earth are detailed in the “The Eugenics Wars” series of novels by author Greg Cox. But another author has some ideas for a different Khan story that fans might enjoy. That person is Nicholas Meyer, the director of “Wrath of Khan” and “Star Trek IV: The Undiscovered Country.”

Nicholas Meyer on More Khan

The world of @StarTrek is so big. Many have imagined additional stories. Here's the one I’d still like to tell. pic.twitter.com/syi23uXEmf — Nicholas Meyer (@NicholasMQ) April 8, 2022

In a video tweet, Meyer shared how Trek boss Alex Kurtzman asked for some ideas on what might have happened to Khan while he and his followers were abandoned on Ceti Alpha V.

“Alex Kurtzman said to me, ‘What about doing a three-night, or three-hour series… a limited series about what happened to Khan in those intervening 15 years once he was left on the planet,’” said Meyer.

“And I said, ‘Gee, I thought that was a great idea, and I wrote it,’” said Meyer on his Twitter video. “And I thought it came out pretty good. But then I never heard from anybody again. It’s just sitting there.”

Perhaps the folder in Soong’s hand is a clue that fans will soon see a new, three-part series about Khan. And if they want a young James T. Kirk for Khan to think about in his evil daydreams, Paramount can get the guy they cast for the second season of “Strange New Worlds” — Paul Wesley.

Paramount Just Made a Move

Thanks to the Trademark Electronic Search System (TESS), which is operated by the United States Patent and Trademark Office, fans know a little more. While Meyer says nothing has happened with his Khan ideas, CBS Studios Inc. just filed for a copyright on the name “Star Trek: Ceti Alpha V.” The filing date was April 11, 2022, by Mallory Levitt, an attorney (and Trek fan) who works for Paramount.

And there’s also a possible relative of Khan’s serving aboard the Enterprise on “Strange New Worlds.” Christina Chong portrays La’an Noonien-Singh.

Perhaps a new Khan miniseries is closer than anyone (including Meyer) knows.

