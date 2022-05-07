Remembering Two-Time ‘Discovery’ Guest-Star Kenneth Welsh, 1942-2022

The prolific Canadian actor Kenneth Welsh, who counted two episodes of “Star Trek: Discovery” among his many stage, film, and television credits, died on May 5, 2022, at the age of 80, according to Pam Winter, a partner at the Gary Goddard Agency in Toronto, Canada, that represented Welsh. Winter, quoted by the CBC, said that Welsh “passed peacefully last evening surrounded by those closest to him.”



According to Variety, Welsh was born in 1942 in Edmonton, Alta., Canada, studied at the National Theatre School of Canada in Montreal, and performed at the esteemed Stratford Festival during the early part of his career. The Internet Movie Database lists 241 films and television shows that Welsh appeared in, spanning from 1963 to the present day. Just a sampling of his credits includes “F.D.R.: The Last Year,” “Empire, Inc.,” “Crocodile Dundee II,” “The Ray Bradbury Theater,” “Twin Peaks” (as the villainous Windom Earle, arguably Welsh’s best-known role), “Timecop,” “The X-Files,” “Due South,” “Witchblade,” “The Day Reagan Was Shot,” The Day After Tomorrow,” “The Aviator,” “Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer,” “The Expanse,” “Lodge 49,” and “Charmed.” IMDB noted that Welsh had completed several other projects before his death, including the films “Campton Manor” and “Midnight at the Paradise,” as well as an episode of the “Kids in the Hall” reboot series that will air on May 13, 2022.



Welsh entered the “Star Trek” universe in 2020 when he played the character Senna Tal in the third-season “Discovery” episodes “People of Earth” and “Forget Me Not.” According to Memory Alpha, “Admiral Senna Tal was a 32nd century male joined-Trill Starfleet flag officer. Sometime around 3177, he sent out a message on an obsolete Starfleet channel calling for people who still believed in the Federation to join him on Earth. He died in 3187 on an outbound ship, leaving no record of the intended destination. (DIS: “People of Earth”) The Trill symbiont he carried, Tal, survived and was implanted in Gray. (DIS: “Forget Me Not”). After Adira successfully merged with the symbiont, Senna appeared to them and Michael Burnham along with the other hosts of Tal. Burnham thanked Senna as his message had given her hope before he vanished. Senna’s memories, now available to them, allowed Adira to figure out how to find Federation Headquarters. (DIS: “Forget Me Not”).”

The actor’s son, the musician and poet Devon Welsh, confirmed his father’s death and paid tribute to him as both a parent and an actor in a tweet posted on May 7, 2022. “My dad passed away on Thursday peacefully at home,” Devon wrote. “I will always love him beyond words. He lived a wonderful life, he was the best father I could have asked for, and he touched so many lives. Please make a toast, watch a film/TV show he was in, celebrate a giant of acting.”

Welsh, in March of 2021, participated in a Zoom interview with Lindsay Bowden, who is a journalist, actor, filmmaker, and makeup artist. Asked by Bowden what inspired him, Welsh replied, “I don’t know. At the festival (“Twin Peaks” UK Festival) I felt surrounded by people who loved me, so my innate desire to show off comes out in this crazy energy that I might be showing at the time. I was inspired originally by my father, who was a very funny guy. He was a very energetic, intelligent, and funny guy. They were times in my life where I went through some pretty depressing experiences, and getting past that, and realizing how wonderful and valuable life can be if you just try and look for something that can bring you outside of yourself. I’m inspired by looking outside of my window now and seeing these bare trees in winter, which will soon be bearing leaves.

An Interview with Kenneth Welsh

“My cat inspires me,” he continued. “My lovely girlfriend, Lynne, inspires me with her art and love. My son Devon inspires me with his talent and his ability to cope. He’s usually away singing but is home right now creating music. He does poetry and he inspires me, too, with the love and energy that he brings to his life and mine. This is crazy, but when I’m in the tub, there’s this very old maple tree outside my window, and I look at that tree and I see it in different aspects every time, every season. I see it in the wind or not in the wind, with leaves and without leaves, and I think ‘That tree has been solid for all this time, even before this house was built, and this house is 150 years old.’ It’s the things around me now that I get excited by, and the friends I have and the people around me.”