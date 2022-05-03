Remembering ‘Deep Space Nine’ Guest-Star David Birney, 1939-2022

Veteran actor David Birney, who guest-starred on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” has died at the age of 83, according to The New York Times. The paper reported that Birney died on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home in Santa Monica, Calif. According to Michele Roberge, who told the New York Times she was his life partner, Birney’s cause of death was Alzheimer’s disease.



“Star Trek” fans will remember that Birney guest-starred in the powerful “Deep Space Nine” episode, “Tears of the Prophets,” which aired during the show’s sixth season, according to Memory Alpha. The episode was the season finale and it marked the last appearance of series regular Terry Farrell as Jadzia Dax, with the fan-favorite character dying.



Birney played Senator Letant and the Letant Alien in the episode. According to Memory Alpha, “Letant was a male Romulan and politician who served as a senator in the Romulan Senate in the 24th century Romulan Empire. In late 2374, he represented the Romulan Star Empire at a meeting of the Federation Alliance on Deep Space 9. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss Romulan involvement in the proposed invasion of Cardassian space, specifically, the Chin’toka system, which had been found to be a weak spot.”

The second half of the dual credit, Letant Alien, according to Memory Alpha, referred to the fact that “a Prophet later took Letant’s form in a vision that Sisko (Avery Brooks) experienced, in which they told him not to go to Cardassia.”



According to The New York Times, David Edwin Birney was born on April 23, 1939, in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Cleveland. His father, Edwin, was an F.B.I. agent, and his mother, Jeanne (McGee) Birney, was a homemaker and later a real estate agent. The Times reported that Birney studied “theater arts at the University of California, Los Angeles. He received a master’s degree a year later. In the Army, he was part of a program called the Showmobile, which entertained at military bases in the United States. Mr. Birney’s theater career began in earnest in 1965, when he won the Barter Theater Award, enabling him to spend a season acting in shows at the prestigious Barter Theater in Abingdon, Va.”



Playbill.com noted that Birney made his Broadway debut in “The Miser” in 1969, playing Cleante, and counted among his other Broadway shows “The Playboy of the Western World,” “Amadeus,” and “Benefactors.” Birney also made a name for himself on television and in features. According to the Internet Movie Database, he amassed 73 total credits, including “Love Is a Many Splendored Thing,” “Bridget Loves Bernie,” “The Adams Chronicles,” “Serpico,” “Oh, God, Book II,” “St. Elsewhere,” “Glitter,” “The Ray Bradbury Theater,” “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi — The Original Radio Drama” (voicing Anakin Skywalker), “Sliders,” and his final screen credit, a 2007 episode of “Without a Trace” that coincidentally featured fellow “Deep Space Nine” guest stars Bill Smitrovich and John Doman.

According to The New York Times, Birney met his future wife, and future ‘Family Ties” actress Meredith Baxter, in 1972 when they starred together in the CBS series “Bridget Loves Bernie.” They married in 1974 and divorced in 1989. “Bridget Loves Bernie,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, was given a prime slot between “All in the Family” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” with Birney cast as Bernie Steinberg, a Jewish cab driver and struggling playwright, and Baxter as Bridget Fitzgerald, a Catholic grade school teacher from a wealthy family. Their characters wed during the third episode, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and lived in an apartment above a deli owned by Bernie’s parents. However, the trade paper noted, Jewish groups protested the show for its treatment of interfaith marriage, with Birney receiving bomb threats, and CBS chose not to renew “Bernie Loves Bridget” for a second season.



Birney also recorded numerous audiobooks, according to Amazon.com. One of them, “King James Version Audio Bible: New Testament,” was released in 2012. It featured the voice of Birney as well as the voices of “Star Trek” series regulars LeVar Burton and Rene Auberjonois, and guest-stars Samantha Eggar and Theodore Bikel.



The New York Times reported that in addition to Michele Roberge, “Birney is survived by his children with Ms. Baxter, his daughters Kate and Mollie Birney and a son, Peter Baxter; a stepdaughter, Eva Bush, and a stepson, Ted Bush, Ms. Baxter’s children from a previous marriage; two grandchildren; and his brothers, Glenn and Gregory. Another marriage, to Mary Concannon, also ended in divorce.”



