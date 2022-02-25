Remembering the First Female ‘Star Trek’ Supervillain: Sally Kellerman

As so many know, there were two first tries for “Star Trek” at the show’s beginning. The first attempt was the “cerebral” tale, featuring aliens torturing the captain of the Enterprise. “The Cage” starred film actor Jeffery Hunter as Captain Christopher Pike and ultimately rejected NBC. The show’s creator, Gene Roddenberry, had one more shot at getting things right.

His second attempt, “Where No Man Has Gone Before,” starred William Shatner as the dashing and charismatic Captain James T. Kirk. Along with Kirk, the Enterprise crew was diverse, featuring a physicist named Sulu (George Takei), the engineer Scotty (James Doohan), and the doctor (Paul Fix). And there was this one holdover from “The Cage.” An alien first officer named Spock, played by Leonard Nimoy.

The story centered around the Galactic Barrier and how this natural phenomenon affected two Starfleet personnel, Gary Mitchell (Gary Lockwood) and Dr. Elizabeth Dehner (Sally Kellerman). These two characters suddenly had incredible powers to manipulate objects with their thoughts and shoot lightning from their fingertips. These two were known as “Espers,” which was an extension of “extra-sensory perception.”

Lockwood was a science fiction star. He portrayed one of the doomed astronauts in Stanley Kubrick’s masterpiece, “2001: A Space Odyssey.” According to the book “Star Trek: The Original Series – A Celebration,” Kellerman worked with Lockwood before on an episode of “The Kraft Suspense Theatre.”

Kirk and Spock had to figure out how to deal with these two, who were proving to be a menace aboard the Enterprise. As they remained on board, the ship was in danger of being taken over or destroyed. Kirk beamed down to the planet’s surface with members of the crew, the Espers, and a very famous phaser rifle. Thanks to the help of Dehner, Kirk took care of business and defeated god-like Lockwood.

Most moviegoers remember Kellerman for her Oscar-nominated role in the Korean war comedy film M*A*S*H. But Trek fans remember her as Dr. Elizabeth Dehner. According to Variety, Kellerman died today, February 24, 2022, at the age of 84. Some may also recognize her for her role in Rodney Dangerfield’s “Back to School.”

Remembering Kellerman

RIP #SallyKellerman who always brought life to whatever characters she played. A terrific actress in some great films and, of course, esper-rific in the second #StarTrek pilot. pic.twitter.com/QqT0RR33pe — Mark A. Altman (@markaaltman) February 24, 2022

As did many others, the producer, author, and co-host of the “Inglorious Treksperts” podcast, Mark A. Altman, posted a tribute to Kellerman today.

“Rest in peace, Sally Kellerman, who always brought life to whatever characters she played,” Altman said. “A terrific actress in some great films and, of course, esper-rific in the second Star Trek pilot.”

Altman, along with writer Ed Gross, interviewed Kellerman for their book, “The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years.” She told Gross and Altman how she was unfamiliar with science fiction and thought Lockwood was an “amateur.”

Kellerman on Trek





Play



Star Trek – Where No Man Has Gone Before – deleted scenes These are the deleted scenes from the second Star Trek pilot – "Where No Man Has Gone Before". These scenes were deleted from the broadcast version, they can be found ONLY in the pilot version, which can be found e.g. on the 2009 Bluray set. 2014-07-14T13:07:59Z

“I’d just finished Kraft Theatre with Gary Lockwood, and the one time we were shooting our scene, and he didn’t know his lines, I thought, ‘Oh, what an amateur,’ Kellerman said in the book.

“Next thing I know, I’m cast in the pilot of ‘Star Trek’ with Gary Lockwood, the amateur,” she said. “When I saw him stage all the fight scenes, I got over that amateur stuff! I was swooning offstage.”

Kellerman told Altman and Gross that Shatner had a “great sense of humor,” and she knew Nimoy from a stage play in which he was the director.

“Last year, someone came up to me and said, ‘You are the reason the pilot sold,” and I said, ‘I always felt that was true. Of course, it was me!’”

READ NEXT: ‘Star Trek’ Actor John De Lancie Shares What’s Coming in Picard: Season 2