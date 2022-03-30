Remembering 3-Time ‘Original Series’ Director Marvin J. Chomsky

Marvin J. Chomsky, the prolific and Emmy Award-winning film and television director whose credits include three episodes of “Star Trek: The Original Series,” died on Monday, March 28, at the age of 92, it’s been reported by Deadline and other reputable entertainment news sources. Chomsky’s son, producer Peter Chomsky, confirmed the news, stating that his father passed away in his sleep at a hospice facility in Santa Monica, California.

Chomsky’s Three Treks

Chomsky earned his place in “Star Trek” history for helming a trio of third-season episodes: “And the Children Shall Lead,” “Day of the Dove,” and “All Our Yesterdays.” In “And the Children Shall Lead,” the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise encountered a group of young children seemingly unaware that their parents had died. Later, on the ship itself, they dealt not only with the kids and their unique powers, but also their so-called “friendly angel,” an evil being known as Gorgan. The famous lawyer Melvin Belli, whose clients included Lee Harvey Oswald’s assassin, Jack Ruby, and Mick Jagger, played Gorgan in an odd bit of stunt casting.



The director, in a 2006 interview for the Directors Guild of America Visual History program, addressed working with Belli. “He came in and I said, ‘Okay, let’s have this rehearsal,’” Chomsky recalled. “I said, ‘Action,’ and Melvin didn’t know what to do. I said, ‘Mr. Belli, you have to start the dialogue.’ He said, ‘What dialogue?’ I said, ‘You were given a script, were you not?’ He said, ‘Oh yeah, I knew I was going to say certain things and I just… I’ll make it up as I go along.’ I said, ‘Well, this system doesn’t work that way. This actor here has to know when you finish talking, for him to talk. And he has to finish talking before you talk, so you don’t overlap. And, if you’re going to overlap, I have to put a microphone on him,’ and so on and so forth. He was very, very disconcerted. He had no idea that actors had to memorize their lines. They thought it was a casting coup. It was, other than that. But I don’t like surprises in front of the camera.”

In “Day of the Dove,” an energy creature that fed on aggression pitted the crews of the Enterprise and a Klingon battle cruiser against each other. Michael Ansara delivered a memorable performance as Kang, captain of the Klingon ship, while Susan Howard played the formidable Mara, Kang’s wife and their ship’s science officer. Howard holds the distinction of portraying the very first female Klingon on “Star Trek.”

“All Our Yesterdays” was the penultimate episode of “Star Trek,” airing on March 14, 1969. In it, a planet’s sun is about to go nova, prompting Kirk and crew to warn its inhabitants. Once on the planet, Kirk, Spock, and McCoy find a library, an enigmatic librarian (Atoz… get it?), and a time portal that launches them into the past. There, Spock makes the acquaintance of the beautiful Zarabeth, played by Mariette Hartley, who, at the insistence of network censors, famously could not show her belly button. So incensed by the situation was series creator Gene Roddenberry that when he hired Hartley to appear in his subsequent pilot, “Genesis II,” her character had two belly buttons.

From New York to Hollywood

Chomsky, who was born in New York City, studied drama at Syracuse University, but soon found his niche in the production end of the television industry. He worked in the lighting department, set design, art directing, and more, before kicking off his directing career with the show “The Doctors and the Nurses.” Chomsky directed weekly series, television movies, miniseries, and feature films. Among his dozens of credits were “The Wild Wild West,” “Mission: Impossible,” “Evel Knievel,” “Victory at Entebbe,” two episodes of the groundbreaking miniseries “Roots” (which starred future “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actor LeVar Burton), “Holocaust,” “Attica,” “Inside the Third Rich,” “Tank,” “I Was a Mail Order Bride,” “Peter the Great,” and his final project, the TV movie “Catherine the Great.” Chomsky was nominated for nine Emmy Awards and took home the statuette four times, for “Attica,” “Holocaust,” “Inside the Third Reich,” and “Peter the Great.”

He is survived by his sons David, Eric, and Peter, and a granddaughter, Liliiana.