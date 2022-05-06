Remembering Three-Time ‘Trek’ Guest-Star Michael Hagerty, 1954-2022

Michael G. Hagerty, a veteran character actor and three-time “Star Trek” guest-star, died on April 29, 2022, at the age of 67, just days shy of his 68th birthday, according to actress Bridget Everett, who starred as his character’s daughter on the HBO comedy, “Somebody, Somewhere.” Everett broke the sad news in an announcement on her Instagram account on May 6, 2022, and the news later was confirmed by HBO. Hagerty’s three “Star Trek” appearances, according to Memory Alpha, included Captain Lard in “The Next Generation” episode “Redemption II,” which aired in season five of the show, and Skoran in the seventh-season episode “Thine Own Self.” He also played a bartender in the video game, “Star Trek: Klingon,” which was released in 1996, according to the Internet Movie Database.



“With great sadness, the family of Michael G. Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles,” wrote Everett on Instagram. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life. … He will be sorely missed.”

TV Daughter Pays Tribute to Hagerty



The HBO statement, according to Deadline, read, “We are very saddened to hear about the sudden passing of Mike Hagerty. A member of the HBO family for many years, his most recent role as Bridget Everett’s father in ‘Somebody Somewhere’ showed his special talent for bringing heart to a performance. Mike was a joy to work with and brought warmth and kindness to all who knew him. We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”



The Internet Movie Database lists 114 films and movies in which Hagerty appeared. They include “Overboard,” “Dick Tracy,” “Wayne’s World,” the “Raincoats” episode of “Seinfeld,” a recurring role on “The George Carlin Show,” “The Faculty,” “Inspector Gadget,” the recurring role of Mr. Treeger, the building manager on “Friends,” “Lucky Louie,” “Boston Legal,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Shameless,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” “Dick Tracy,” according to Memory Alpha, was a showcase for “Star Trek” talent, as it also featured Hamilton Camp, Seymour Cassel, Robert Costanzo, Ed McCready, Colm Meaney, Michael J. Pollard, Bert Remsen, John Schuck, Paul Sorvino, and Ian Wolfe. His episode of “Boston Legal,” which was titled “Son of the Defender,” featured William Shatner, Rene Auberjonois, Gary Anthony Williams, Mark L. Taylor, Billy Mayo, and Lawrence Pressman, according to Memory Alpha.

According to Memory Alpha, Hagerty’s Captain Larg character in “Redemption II” was “an officer in the Klingon Defense Force during the 2360s. During the Klingon Civil War, Larg sided with the Duras family and commanded a squadron of Klingon Bird-of-Preys. Some ships in this squadron were destroyed by the IKS Hegh’ta under Kurn. However, this did not prevent Larg from sharing a drink with Kurn in the neutral capital city nightclub later on.”Skoran was a Barkonian blacksmith in the 24th century.



Skoran, from “Thine Own Self,” was a 24th-century Barkonian. According to Memory Alpha, “In 2370, Skoran purchased fragments of a crashed Federation deep space probe due to their unusual metallic properties from ‘Jayden.’ ‘Jayden’ was an amnesiac Data, who was on a mission to retrieve the probe when he suffered memory loss from the radiation. Skoran fashioned jewelry out of the metal and distributed it widely within his village on Barkon IV. What Skoran did not know, however, was that the metal was radioactive and was causing radiation poisoning to spread within the village. As more people became sick, Skoran blamed ‘Jayden’ for the sickness. Skoran led a group of villagers that attacked and disabled Data just as he was placing an antidote to the poisoning in the town well.”

Hagerty in ‘Thine Own Self’

According to the Internet Movie Database, “Star Trek: Klingon” was directed by Jonathan Frakes and centered on Gowron, voiced by Robert O’Reilly. Other familiar “Star Trek” figures who provided voices for the game included Annette Helde, Scott MacDonald, Martha Hackett, J.G. Hertzler, Rick Worthy, John Cothran, and Michael Dorn.

Hagerty, on August 15, 2018, appeared on a podcast called “The Paul Leslie Hour.” Over the course of the 37-minute interview, the actor discussed his upbringing and career. “A lot of the work has been in TV, and I think at least 30 movies, but a lot of those things… you take them as a credit. Some of them were larger than others and some were just a couple of lines here, a couple of lines there, maybe one episode here, but, you know, it’s all work. So, it all adds up. It’s been a lot and I’ve been very fortunate.”

Deadline reported that Hagerty is survived by his wife, Mary Kathryn; his sister, Mary Ann Hagerty; her wife, Kathleen O’Rourke; and their daughter Meg.