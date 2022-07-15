Remembering That Time Rihanna Took a ‘Sledgehammer’ to ‘Star Trek Beyond’

It’s almost forgotten now, but international music and fashion icon — and lifelong “Star Trek” fan — Rihanna entered the final frontier in 2016 when she recorded the song “Sledgehammer.” The song was released as a single to support the release of “Star Trek Beyond,” and it was accompanied by an elaborate music video directed by Floria Sigismondi.



In addition to recording the song, which, according to Entertainment Weekly, was written by Sia, and making the music video, Rihanna appeared in two promotional videos for Paramount Pictures as part of the “Beyond” market campaign. In one, she revealed her love of “Star Trek.” She said, “‘Star Trek’ has been a part of my life since I was a little girl. My dad really is the one who introduced me to ‘Star Trek.’ It just took me one episode to fall in love with the characters and just this other world that I couldn’t understand but that I felt like I could relate to. I was always very curious about the characters and the storyline. You always felt emotionally connected to the characters and whatever they were going through. It’s something that’s been a part of me since my childhood. It’s never left me.

Rihanna Said She Was ‘Honored’ to be a Part of ‘Beyond’

“So, it wasn’t like just doing a song for any random film,” she continued. “I love ‘Star Trek.’ It was automatic. I would do anything in terms of music. It’s such a big deal, not only as a fan, as a musician, because ‘Star Trek’ is such a big deal across the globe. This song, it needed to be big and impactful, very emotional, dramatic, and haunting at the same time. I couldn’t believe it. I was very, very honored to be a part of this film.”



In the second promotional video, Rihanna shared her affection for a certain VISOR-wearing character from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” who was played by LeVar Burton. She said, “Once you become a ‘Star Trek’ fan, you never are not a ‘Star Trek’ fan. La Forge, that was my guy. I loved him so much. I just couldn’t wait for his scenes to come up. I would be always wanting to know what was behind his eyewear.”



According to Billboard, “Sledgehammer” peaked at #2 on the US Bubbling Under Hot 100 Singles chart, at #16 on the US Adult Contemporary chart, at #40 on the US Adult Top 40 Chart, and at #36 on the US Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The song was released as a standalone single and was not included on the “Star Trek Beyond” soundtrack album or any Rihanna album.

Rihanna’s Father Turned Her onto ‘Star Trek’

The accompanying music video is colorful, expansive, full of special effects, and features Rihanna front and center. According to Billboard, it was the first-ever music video shot entirely in the IMAX format. Sigismondi had previously directed videos for Katy Perry, Justin Timberlake, P!nk, David Bowie, and Christina Aguilera.



The story I created is (one) I’ve always wanted to do — a person breaking apart into the universe,” Sigismondi told Billboard in an interview that ran on July 1, 2016. “I just think that’s so beautiful in terms of what you can say about humanity. I’ve created this mystical being in this otherworldly planet being that harnesses the power to manipulate the elements and the elements around her being the sand, the rocks and the earth, and that she actually has a power as well to conjure up the energy and create light and stars. So she transforms into the universe itself.



“I think when you listen to the lyrics and when you look at the themes of the movie, but [Captain] Kirk’s dilemma in his recent goals and he’s not happy and he’s questioning why he’s doing what he’s doing; and it’s about breaking down those barriers,” she continued. “So for me, pushing through life, through yourself, and it leaves the audience with a feeling of an expansive universe. And one where we all live in, but we know very little about. It’s sort of this mystical magical place. And I think it’s in all of us.”

Rihanna’s ‘Sledgehammer’ Music Video Incorporated Elements of ‘Star Trek: Beyond’

In a separate interview with Entertainment Weekly a few weeks earlier, Sigismondi also addressed the influence of “Star Trek” and “Star Trek Beyond” on the video’s story and imagery. “We wanted to use some of the elements from the film,” she said. “I watched the film and gravitated towards some, like the floating rocks. I thought that could help elevate my world and make it otherworldly. We used the broken moon, we used the swarm ships, and we used (Starbase) Yorktown—that’s the big floating thing that looks like a planet but is actually a base where people live.



“We tried to incorporate those elements but create a standalone piece where Rihanna is a mystical being on this otherworldly planet,” she continued. “She has her own character not rooted in the film. She’s harnessing her power to manipulate the elements. She is able to conjure light and stars and ultimately transform into the universe itself, becoming the stars and the planets. I love the idea of transcendence. When you listen to the lyrics of the song, she’s this sledgehammer breaking things down. It’s about pushing through your boundaries, and ‘Star Trek’ is also about exploring the unknown, so I drew from that. I wanted to leave the audience with the feeling of an expansive universe, one we all live in yet know so little about. I wanted to evoke that feeling on a really large scale.”