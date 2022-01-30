Vulcan Spacecraft to Complete Mission of ‘Star Trek’ Luminaries 

The dream laid down by the creator of “Star Trek,” Gene Roddenberry, was to lay out a positive vision of the future. This vision included people from all walks of life and from all parts of the globe. And since his death in 1991, his vision has expanded into a truly worldwide phenomenon.

The pop-culture sensation started back in 1964 has since become one of the most valuable global properties, generating films, shows, books, comics, video games, and collectibles enjoyed by “Star Trek” fans everywhere.

So it seems fitting that the creator of “Star Trek” should be memorialized in some way among the stars. In a news release from the Celestis company, fans now know that this is precisely what is about to happen.

“We’re very pleased to be fulfilling, with this mission, a promise I made to Majel Barrett Roddenberry in 1997 that one day we would fly her and husband ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry together on a deep space memorial spaceflight,” said Charles Chafer, the co-founder and CEO of Celestis.

“The mission is named Enterprise in tribute to them — and also fellow mission participant and beloved actor, James ‘Scotty’ Doohan — as well as the many ‘Star Trek’ fans who are joining them on this, the 20th Celestis Memorial Spaceflight. We look forward to launching this historic mission on a rocket named Vulcan.”

Celestis Memorial Spaceflights





Celestis Memorial Spaceflights Services Video Visit us at Celestis.com and experience the excitement of a rocket launch. Leaving Earth to touch the cosmos is an experience few have ever known, but many have often dreamed of. Celestis makes it possible to honor the dream and memory of your departed loved one by launching a symbolic portion of cremated remains into… 2010-03-12T20:06:06Z

Celestis is partnering with United Launch America to execute this mission. According to Celestis, departed fans are also able to join this mission for $12,500. Members of the family who will are to be launched are invited to participate in a three-day memorial event at Cape Canaveral in Florida prior to the launch.

The Roddenberrys in Space





Rod Talks About Parents Gene & Majel Roddenberry on a Memorial Spaceflight Together Rod talks about the experience of having both his parents Gene Roddenberry (founder of Star Trek) and Majel Roddenberry joining a memorial spaceflight to have their ashes sent into space with Celestis. Celestis Memorial Spaceflights Learn More: celestis.com/star-trek-community Call Toll Free: 866-866-1186 2017-09-22T20:49:17Z

This is not the first time in which some of Roddenberry’s ashes have been launched into space. According to Heroes & Icons, his ashes were launched in a Pegasus-XL rocket in 1997, and they burned up as they reentered Earth’s atmosphere in 2002. Later in 2014, another portion of Gene and Majel Roddenberry’s ashes were sent into deep space with a Summerjammer solar sail system.

Roddenberry’s ashes were also part of a Space Shuttle Columbia mission. Popular Mechanics reported that in 1992, some of his ashes were launched into space aboard STS-52. They returned to Earth when the shuttle did.

James Doohan





SpaceLoft-2 launch into space News Story This news story (KRQE News) was broadcast after the successful launch of the second SpaceLoft rocket launch by UP Aerospace. This launch was the first rocket launched that successfully reached space from Spaceport America. The launch occurred on April 28, 2007 and reached 73 miles into space. The ashes of actor "Scotty" from the TV… 2011-08-18T00:55:43Z

Doohan, as most fans are aware, has had some of his ashes launched into space as well. In 2007, a Celestis rocket flight was scheduled to take some of Scotty’s ashes into space but failed. Space-X was able to complete this mission. In 2012, CNN reported that Doohan’s ashes were successfully launched into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.

“He was this enormous fan of technology, future technology, space exploration, NASA, and anything with mankind reaching out,” said Wende, Doohan’s widow.

Remains from Mercury 7 astronaut Gordon “Gordo” Cooper were also aboard the flight, according to CNN.

Scotty’s Secret Mission on the ISS





James Doohan "Beam Me Up Scotty" ashes in space Astronaut Richard Garriot had the honor of embarking on a mission for Chris Doohan, the son of "Beam Me Up Scotty" James Doohan. The ashes of James Doohan are now in space, one of Mr. Doohan’s last wishes. We are glad to share this now after 12 years of intense secrecy. Look up at the… 2020-12-29T18:18:06Z

In 2020, Doohan’s son, Chris, revealed that a portion of his father’s ashes were “secretly hidden’ aboard the International Space Station. According to the Times of London, Doohan’s remains were “smuggled” onto the ISS by Richard Garriott in 2008, a video game entrepreneur, who was one of the first private visitors to the station.

Thanks to Garriott’s efforts, Doohan’s remains have “traveled nearly 1.7 billion miles through space, orbiting Earth more than 70,000 times.”

“My dad had three passions: space, science, and trains. He always wanted to go into space,” Doohan remarked to The Times.

