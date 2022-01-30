Vulcan Spacecraft to Complete Mission of ‘Star Trek’ Luminaries 

The dream laid down by the creator of “Star Trek,” Gene Roddenberry, was to lay out a positive vision of the future. This vision included people from all walks of life and from all parts of the globe. And since his death in 1991, his vision has expanded into a truly worldwide phenomenon.
The pop-culture sensation started back in 1964 has since become one of the most valuable global properties, generating films, shows, books, comics, video games, and collectibles enjoyed by “Star Trek” fans everywhere.
So it seems fitting that the creator of “Star Trek” should be memorialized in some way among the stars. In a news release from the Celestis company, fans now know that this is precisely what is about to happen.
“We’re very pleased to be fulfilling, with this mission, a promise I made to Majel Barrett Roddenberry in 1997 that one day we would fly her and husband ‘Star Trek’ creator Gene Roddenberry together on a deep space memorial spaceflight,” said Charles Chafer, the co-founder and CEO of Celestis.
“The mission is named Enterprise in tribute to them — and also fellow mission participant and beloved actor, James ‘Scotty’ Doohan — as well as the many ‘Star Trek’ fans who are joining them on this, the 20th Celestis Memorial Spaceflight. We look forward to launching this historic mission on a rocket named Vulcan.”
Celestis Memorial Spaceflights
Celestis is partnering with United Launch America to execute this mission. According to Celestis, departed fans are also able to join this mission for $12,500. Members of the family who will are to be launched are invited to participate in a three-day memorial event at Cape Canaveral in Florida prior to the launch.
The Roddenberrys in Space
This is not the first time in which some of Roddenberry’s ashes have been launched into space. According to Heroes & Icons, his ashes were launched in a Pegasus-XL rocket in 1997, and they burned up as they reentered Earth’s atmosphere in 2002. Later in 2014, another portion of Gene and Majel Roddenberry’s ashes were sent into deep space with a Summerjammer solar sail system.
Roddenberry’s ashes were also part of a Space Shuttle Columbia mission. Popular Mechanics reported that in 1992, some of his ashes were launched into space aboard STS-52. They returned to Earth when the shuttle did.
James Doohan
Doohan, as most fans are aware, has had some of his ashes launched into space as well. In 2007, a Celestis rocket flight was scheduled to take some of Scotty’s ashes into space but failed. Space-X was able to complete this mission. In 2012, CNN reported that Doohan’s ashes were successfully launched into space aboard a Falcon 9 rocket.
“He was this enormous fan of technology, future technology, space exploration, NASA, and anything with mankind reaching out,” said Wende, Doohan’s widow.
Remains from Mercury 7 astronaut Gordon “Gordo” Cooper were also aboard the flight, according to CNN.
Scotty’s Secret Mission on the ISS
In 2020, Doohan’s son, Chris, revealed that a portion of his father’s ashes were “secretly hidden’ aboard the International Space Station. According to the Times of London, Doohan’s remains were “smuggled” onto the ISS by Richard Garriott in 2008, a video game entrepreneur, who was one of the first private visitors to the station.
Thanks to Garriott’s efforts, Doohan’s remains have “traveled nearly 1.7 billion miles through space, orbiting Earth more than 70,000 times.”
“My dad had three passions: space, science, and trains. He always wanted to go into space,” Doohan remarked to The Times.
READ NEXT: Star Trek: Enterprise’s John Billingsley on Dr. Phlox and Fundraising
MAGA 2022 !!
I get paid more than $140 to $850 per hour for working online. I heard about this job 3 months ago and after joining this I have earned easily $24652 from this without having online working skills .
Simply give it
open this link HERE…… http://Www.NetCash1.Com