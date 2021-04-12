RUMOR: Here’s How Tom Hardy Could Come Back to the ‘Star Trek’ Universe

With the success of Star Trek: Picard and the announcement that there will be a new Star Trek movie in 2023, there are plenty of opportunities for past Star Trek characters to appear in the modern Trek-verse.

During a First Contact Day panel on April 5th, Patrick Stewart and John de Lancie revealed that the frequent Star Trek: The Next Generation villain Q will be back for season two of Picard. Earlier this week, industry rumor and news site We Got This Covered claimed that its inside sources said Paramount is actively on the hunt for previous Star Trek villains to bring back in their upcoming projects. The next day, another industry rumor and news site, Giant Freaking Robot, claimed to have inside sources who said that Paramount is trying to get Tom Hardy to reprise his role from Star Trek: Nemesis.

Heavy has reached out to Hardy for comment but has not received a response. So, as of right now, this is just an exciting rumor.

If Paramount is trying to get Hardy to come back, it opens up some interesting potential storylines, especially for Picard.

Hardy’s Villain Has Strong Ties to Picard

Star Trek Nemesis – Praetor ShinzonCaptain Picard and crew meet Shinzon. All credit goes to Paramount Pictures. 2016-09-23T17:47:20Z

Hardy’s Star Trek character, Shinzon, was introduced in the last movie to feature the TNG cast, Star Trek: Nemesis. Shinzon was a clone of Captain Jean-Luc Picard made by the Romulans as part of a plot to infiltrate the Federation. However, the scheme was dropped while Shinzon was still very young. The Romulans sent him to Remus, where they expected him to die. However, he didn’t die and later became the leader of the Remans.

Shinzon then constructed a plot of his own — to invade the Federation with his troops. He lured the Enterprise into a meeting saying that he wanted to discuss peace with the Federation. His true purpose was to get a blood transfusion from Picard. The cloning process caused Shinzon to age very quickly and only Picard’s blood could save him.

He captured Picard and started his plan in motion. However, the crew of the Enterprise managed to both rescue their captain and delay Shinzon’s attack on the Federation. As they headed back to Earth, Shinzon’s ship ambushed them. Picard decided to finish things once and for all. He beamed over to Shinzon’s ship and confronted him. During their battle, Picard impaled Shinzon, assumably killing him.

The role was one of Hardy’s first major roles, though many people don’t associate the role with him.

How Could Shinzon Come Back?

Star Trek Nemesis – Scimitar Battle Scene (Part 4)The concluding part of the battle scene. Thank you all for watching. All credit goes to Paramount Pictures. 2016-09-04T06:40:30Z

If Shinzon is dead, how could Hardy reprise the character in upcoming Star Trek projects? As Trek fans well know, dead doesn’t always mean dead in the Star Trek universe. Spock was dead until his katra was transferred back into his body in Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. Despite the destruction of Data’s body, he lived on in the simulation built by Bruce Maddox and Altan Inigo Soong. Though Picard died in the final episode of Picard, his consciousness was transferred into an android.

So, the death of a character in the Star Trek universe does not mean that they won’t pop up again in the future. Though Shinzon appeared to die at Picard’s hands, Picard was transported off the ship before he could confirm Shinzon’s death. Data did blow up the ship about a minute later, but if Picard was able to transport off the ship before it was destroyed, it’s possible that Shinzon’s body was transported off the ship by the Remans or the Romulans.

The Romulans and Remans have always been incredibly secretive species, so it’s safe to assume that fans are aware of only a fraction of the technology they’ve developed. If the Romulans or Remans got Shinzon’s body off the ship in time, it’s possible that they were able to save him. If that’s the case, it’s also possible that they figured out how to fix his medical issues.

If Shinzon is still alive somehow, he would be in his mid-fifties at the time of Picard. Given the fact that the Romulans have been a major part of the Picard storyline so far, it would make sense that they’ll continue to play a major part in season two. Shinzon could be one piece of a major plot against the Federation, fulfilling his original purpose.

Another possibility could involve time travel. The trailer for the second season of Picard teased that time will be a major part of season two. It also suggested that Picard might get a second chance to change something from his past. Q could bring Picard back to the events of Nemesis and give him the chance to change the outcome.

With no confirmation that Hardy is coming back or confirmation that he’s reprising Shinzon instead of playing a new role, this all pure speculation. Only time will tell if fans will get to see Shinzon again.