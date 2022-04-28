Saavik Was the Baby Mammoth on ‘The Masked Singer!”

The celebrity revealed as the Baby Mammoth on “The Masked Singer” was none other than Emmy Award-winning actress Kirstie Alley, best known to “Star Trek” fans for originating the role of Saavik in “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan.” The big reveal occurred on April 27, 2022, during “The Mask of Least Resistance,” the eighth episode of the Fox reality show’s seventh season.



Only one of the four panelists, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, correctly guessed the Baby Mammoth’s true identity. Nicole Scherzinger guessed talk show host Rachael Ray, while Ken Jeong went with actress Reese Witherspoon, and Robin Thicke assumed that recent Oscar nominee Kirsten Dunst was inside the massive pink costume. Among the songs that Alley sang during her time on the show were “The Shoop Shoop Song (It’s in His Kiss),” “Walkin’ After Midnight,” and “Me Too.”

And the Baby Mammoth is…

Alley joined a list of seventh-season “The Masked Singer” departees that includes Rudy Giuliani as Jack in the Box, Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman as Armadillo, Jennifer Holliday as Miss Teddy, Penn and Teller as Hydra, Christie Brinkley as the Lemur, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Duff Goldman as McTerrier, and Joe Buck as the Ram.



According to the Internet Movie Database, “The Masked Singer” marked Alley’s first television or film appearance since the 2020 television movie “You Can’t Take My Daughter.” Her other recent television work has included such game shows, reality series, and news programs as “Celebrity Big Brother,” “To Tell the Truth,” “Match Game,” “The Talk,” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” as well as a guest shot in an episode of “The Goldbergs” that aired in 2019. Alley currently hosts a podcast called “Kirstie Alley on the Verge,” on which, according to its website, Alley “talks about anything and everything.” Among recent topics, Alley discussed Covid, dating in 2021, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the death of actress Kelly Preston, who was married to her longtime friend and “Look Who’s Talking” co-star, John Travolta.



Alley has said that “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” gave her a career, even though she turned down the opportunity to reprise the role of Saavik in “Star Trek III: The Search for Spock. Robin Curtis played Saavik in “The Search for Spock” and again, briefly, in “Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home.” In an interview with StarTrek.com in 2016, she reiterated her appreciation of “Star Trek II” director Nicholas Meyer for taking a chance on her and called the film’s stars, William Shatner and Leonard, Nimoy “such pros.” Also, a year earlier, she tweeted back at a fan who claimed she had “pretty much disavowed” her “Wrath of Khan” appearance, noting that she was “forever grateful.”

Alley in Her First Film, ‘Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan’

Post-“Trek,” according to the Internet Movie Database, Alley played Rebecca Howe from 1987 to 1993 in the NBC sitcom, “Cheers,” winning an Emmy and a Golden Globe in 1991 for the role. She also starred in the sitcom “Veronica’s Closet” from 1997 to 2000, earning additional Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. Her films, according to IMBD, include “Look Who’s Talking,” “Village of the Damned,” and “Drop Dead Gorgeous.”



During the interview with StarTrek.com in 2016, Alley recalled seeing “The Wrath of Khan” at the film’s premiere, which she said was held at Grauman’s Chinese Theater in 1982. “I think it was in the top five of my most extraordinary nights of my life,” she said. “I hadn’t seen any footage. I hadn’t seen any pre-cut. I’d seen nothing. I had no idea, really, what I looked like. But the one thing about when I came to Hollywood is, I went to a movie in Grauman’s Chinese, and I thought, ‘Oh my God. If only… someday.’ I really was like Dorothy in ‘The Wizard of Oz.’ ‘If only someday there would be a movie of mine in this theater.’

“And boom,” she continued. “Lo and behold, there it is in that theater, with that booming sound, and James Horner‘s incredible score. I was so impressed that I was in something of that caliber and of that grandeur, you know? Before that, I’d just been on the set, going, ‘Oh, I’m being a half-Vulcan, half-Romulan.’ I didn’t know what it would look like. I really didn’t. And it was so much bigger than the series. Wow, it was just really impressive to me. I have to say that I was sitting there, like, ‘Oh my God! I’m a star!'”



