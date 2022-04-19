Is the Third Season of ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Really the First Season of ‘Star Trek: Captain Worf?’

After the announcement by Paramount and multiple official social media accounts associated with the “Star Trek” franchise that the original cast of “The Next Generation” would return for Season 3 of “Picard,” fans were nearly moved to tears. The fan reaction was similar to what happened in Las Vegas in 2018 when Patrick Stewart shared the news with folks at “Star Trek Las Vegas.”

Some fans said they were “floored;” some said they would “faint from this news,” while others hoped that Picard’s new crew would still be a part of things. Either way, it certainly seems that fans of “Star Trek” are ready to see the old crew reunited once again.

This announcement was a bit different from the one in 2018. Instead of Stewart telling fans that Jean-Luc Picard would be back — with a whole new crew — fans got something else. Picard would finish his on-screen journey with the same people he started with so many years ago. That is, with Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Troi (Marina Sirtis), Geordi (LeVar Burton), Worf (Michael Dorn), Dr. Crusher (Gates McFadden), and Brent Spiner (probably as a Soong family member).

Heavy produced a round-up of where these characters have been since we last saw them. That included the non-television and movie sources considered canon — like the “Star Trek: Picard – Countdown” comic books from IDW, and the “Star Trek: Picard: The Last Best Hope” book by author Una McCormack.

Those books gave fans a little more detail about the whereabouts of a certain Klingon warrior and starship captain. Unlike the finale of “Deep Space Nine,” where Worf left Starfleet to become an ambassador, McCormack’s book had the Klingon return to service. He was the to take over as captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-E when Picard left to join Raffi (Michelle Hurd).

For years now, Dorn has been campaigning to get Worf back on television as the star of his own Trek series. Dorn’s pitch has Worf going back into the Klingon Empire to straighten things out after the chaos caused by Gawron (Robert O’Reilly). So the Klingons allow Starfleet to enter their domain and try to stop the bleeding. Many Klingon worlds do not want Starfleet involved, and others want to break away. ComicBook.com has a great breakdown of Dorn’s ideas.

“I thought it would have been good… I really did,” Dorn told Trek Report of his show treatment. “I thought it would have been different, but still Star Trek.”

“It’s one of the great mysteries of this business that it hasn’t been done,” Dorn said in the interview. “I don’t think we’ll ever solve the mystery. There have been several people around the business that when I tell them that I wrote the script, they say, ‘Oh, well, they have to do it!’”

Fans Think It May Be Time

Some fans, like Kevin Watts, think that Paramount might have finally solved the “mystery.” Could the end of “Star Trek: Picard” mean the start of “Star Trek: Captain Worf?” As Watts said in his post, the idea for a “back door pilot” is not new. This was exactly the premise behind the classic Trek episode “Assignment: Earth,” where Trek served as a launching point for a new show starring Robert Lansing as Gary Seven. This idea is much less far-fetched now, as “Picard” fans learned that the mysterious “Watcher” is actually part of Gary Seven’s organization.

The actors who Dorn worked with on “The Next Generation” and “Deep Space Nine” certainly think it’s time. Sirtis and, recently, Colm Meaney (Chief O’Brien) have both endorsed the idea.

Since the character Worf has appeared in more episodes than any other in franchise history, it goes without saying that he is popular. And this would fit in nicely with the ideas shared by writer Reanna Rose Gonzalez, who said that “it’s only a matter of time before a protagonist with a non-human perspective is introduced.”

A show about a Klingon captain of a Federation vessel would certainly fit that bill.

