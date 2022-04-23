‘Star Trek’ in the News: Shatner, Takei, Yeoh, Elba, Wiseman, and Wheaton

“Star Trek” and the people associated with the franchise are always in the news. Some of the news warrants full stories and some of it is better included in a round-up. This is that round-up, which will become a regular Heavy on Star Trek feature, and this week’s round-up involves William Shatner, George Takei, Idris Elba, Michelle Yeoh, Wil Wheaton, and Mary Wiseman.

Hell Might Have Frozen Over

George Takei turned 85 years old on April 20, 2022, and William Shatner wished him a happy birthday, even using an exclamation point in his tweet. That short but simple note surprised more than a few fans because the two “Star Trek” legends have been sniping at each other for years. Before anyone makes too big a deal of it, however, Shatner posted a similar tweet back on April 20, 2020, amid the early days of the pandemic. In that note, he added a cake emoji and wrote, “I hope you are well and safe.” However, they started feuding again shortly thereafter, as reported by USA Today.

Idris Elba Has His Next Project

Idris Elba, the “Luther” star who played the villainous Krall in “Star Trek Beyond” and gave the Enterprise crew a run for their money, is currently represented on screen by “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” and will make the Apple TV+ series “Hijack” his next project, according to Deadline. The site reports that “Hijack” will cast Elba as a hostage negotiator and that Elba will produce the seven-episode show as the first Apple TV+ enterprise from his company, Green Door Pictures.

Michelle Yeoh is “Everything Everywhere”



Michelle Yeoh, who, according to Memory Alpha, played Captain Georgiou and her Mirror Universe counterpart, Emperor Georgiou across parts of three seasons on “Star Trek: Discovery,” can lay claim to scoring a massive hit with her latest film, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.” The genre-bending indie film, which co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, has grossed more than $20.5 million since it opened in theaters on March 25, according to Deadline. That’s an astounding figure for an independent feature, particularly at a time when theaters are counting on big-studio tentpole pictures to power them through the pandemic.

Yeoh, who can also be seen currently on Netflix in the show, “The Witcher: Blood Origin,” recently confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that she appears in James Cameron’s upcoming “Avatar” sequels, and makes a cameo in “The School for Good and Evil,” a Netflix fantasy film starring Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington, and Laurence Fishburne.” She also expressed her hope that the long-gestating “Discovery” spin-off series, “Star Trek: Section 31,” will eventually come together. She described the proposed show as “like ‘Mission: Impossible’ meets ‘Guardians of the Galaxy.'”





Wil Wheaton is Still Just a Geek



Wil Wheaton released an updated version of his memoir, “Just a Geek,” which is now called, “Still Just a Geek,” on April 12, 2022. Wheaton co-starred as Wesley Crusher on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” played a version of himself on “The Big Bang Theory,” and currently hosts the Paramount+ “Star Trek” after-show, “The Ready Room.” According to the blurb for “Still Just a Geek” on Amazon, “Celebrated actor, personality, and all-around nerd, Wil Wheaton updates his memoir of collected blog posts with all-new material and annotations as he reexamines one of the most interesting lives in Hollywood and fandom — and now for the first time in audio, narrated by Wil himself!”





Mary Wiseman’s New Play Earns Rave Reviews

Mary Wiseman spent three full seasons co-starring at the very relatable Lt. Sylvia Tilly on “Star Trek: Discovery.” However, she beamed off the show in “All is Possible,” which, according to Memory Alpha, was the fourth episode of season four, with Tilly heading off to Starfleet Academy. The episode premiered on December 9, 2021. Wiseman did return for the fourth-season finale, “Coming Home,” which dropped on Paramount+ on March 17, 2022.



The actress apparently used a portion of her time away from “Trek” to rehearse for her new off-Broadway play, “At the Wedding,” which opened to stellar reviews in March. The comedy, in which the former girlfriend of Wiseman’s character, Carlo, is marrying a man, was shut down by a “Covid case within the company,” according to the show’s official site. Performances will resume on May 18 for a one-week extension through to May 22. Jesse Green, in his review of “At the Wedding’ for the New York Times on March 21, 2022, wrote, “And in Carlo, the bruised heart of the story, it offers the actor Mary Wiseman, with her curly red mop piled high like a lesbian Lucy, a brilliant showcase for her split-level comic genius.”