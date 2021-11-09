‘Star Trek’ Actor Dean Stockwell Dies at 85

Dean Stockwell had a long history in Hollywood, starting as a child actor. However, he may be best known for his role in “Quantum Leap” as the lovable sidekick named Admiral Al Calavicci – known for flashy clothes, funny quips, and smoking cigars.

“Star Trek” fans may know him for his role as Colonel Grat in “Detained” playing alongside Captain Archer (Scott Bakula – Sam Beckett from “Quantum Leap”) for five seasons.



Stockwell passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 7, 2021 at the age of 85.

Sci-fi and Cult Classic

Stockwell’s sci-fi or cult credits end include David Lynch’s “Dune” and “Blue Velvet.” Additionally, he was in “Battlestar Galactica” (BSG). In fact, he acted with Edward James Olmos (Admiral Adama) for years on BSG as well as was in “Miami Vice.”

Olmos in a Twitter response said Stockwell was a, “True giant of a human being has passed. I was so fortunate to have worked with him on Miami Vice and Battlestar. I will cherish the years we spent together. He was a gift to all who truly knew him.”

Hollywood Royalty

Robert Dean Stockwell was born in March 1936. Stockwell started acting in the 40s, when he was a boy receiving a contract from MGM. He was also in “Anchors Aweigh” with Frank Sinatra. And then starred as Gregory Peck’s son in “Gentleman’s Agreement” (which won an Academy Award for Best Picture). In 1948, he achieved cult fame with “The Boy With the Green Hair.”

His career was far from over. Stockwell continued to star in movies — both classics and cult classics — such as “The Dunwich Horror.” He acted with Dennis Hopper in the “Last Movie.” About Hopper, The Guardian quotes Stockwell as saying, “It was a great pleasure to work with Dennis on it and we had a wild time down there in Peru.”

He appeared in “Paris, Texas” after — according to Entertainment Weekly — he got a call from Harry Dean Stanton. Stockwell was also in “Married to the Mob” and “To Live in Dive in LA.”

Variety calls his career extraordinary with 200 credits over seven decades.

Rest in peace, Dean Stockwell. THE DUNWICH HORROR, PARIS, TEXAS, THE LAST MOVIE, DUNE, MARRIED TO THE MOB, TO LIVE AND DIE IN LA… Just a litany of great films. Plus, of course, one of the best shows of all time, which also gave us one of the best reunion photos of all time. pic.twitter.com/oL9Ymfl8yi — Ali Arikan (@aliarikan) November 9, 2021

Continued Work With Scott Bakula

What endears many “Star Trek” fans is the long-time collaboration with Scott Bakula (Captain Archer from “Star Trek: Enterprise”). As Al — the mostly holographic friend to Dr. Sam Beckett — he received four Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe as best supporting actor in a series.

But that wasn’t the end of their relationship. Bakula often calls Stockwell a mentor. The two went on to work together in the episode “Detained” as well as “NCIS: New Orleans.”

There were even rumors about a Quantum Leap reboot with the potential that Bakula and Stockwell would leap back into it in some form or fashion.

Bakula told Saget, “There are very significant conversations about it right now going on. I don’t know what it would be. I don’t know who would have it. The rights were a mess for years. I don’t know if they’re even sorted out now. That’s always been the biggest complication.”





An Artist, Too

More than a prolific actor, Dean Stockwell was an artist. He lived a quiet life in Taos, New Mexico creating art in between being a Hollywood actor. According to Taos Style, he was known for being reserved, hanging out while smoking on Cuban cigars.

He’ll be missed for sci-fi and Hollywood fans everywhere.

