‘Star Trek’ Guest Dame Joan Collins Turns 89

Dame Joan Collins, beloved by “Star Trek” fans for her heartbreaking performance as Edith Keeler in the “Star Trek: The Original Series” episode “The City on the Edge of Forever,” turned 89 years old on May 23, 2022, according to the Internet Move Database, and she is showing no signs of slowing down. The British icon continues to act, write, and support charitable causes close to her heart, and is active on social media.



According to her official website, JoanCollins.com, she published her latest memoir, “My Unapologetic Diaries,” in October 2021. It spans from 1989 to 2009, and captures her thoughts on everything and anything. “Whether it is an encounter with a superstar or a member of the Royal Family, or her keen and honest insights into other celebrities at dinner parties and events,” the book blurb reads, “Joan is honest and unapologetic.” Collins, according to her Twitter page, has spent much of the past winter and this spring promoting the book via magazine, newspaper, and television interviews, as well as a number of book signing events.

Dame Joan is as Busy as Ever



IMDB lists several upcoming film and television projects featuring Collins. She co-stars in the movie musical “Tomorrow Morning,” the medieval television action-drama “Glow & Darkness,” and an action-comedy feature film titled “The Gentle Sex.” All three projects, according to IMDB, are awaiting release.



On the humanitarian front, according to her site, Collins is “devoted to the well-being of women, children and families and regularly lends her support and celebrity to causes that include finding a cure for breast cancer and empowering children with learning disabilities.” She is also a patron of Shooting Star Children’s Hospices, which, according to their Twitter page, “is a leading hospice charity caring for babies, children and young people with life-limiting conditions, and their families.”



Collins, according to IMDB, was born in Paddington, London, and launched her career in 1951 in a short film called “Facts and Fancies,” before making her feature film debut in Lady Godiva Rides Again” that same year. Her many films and shows include “Land of the Pharaohs,” “I Believe in You,” “The Virgin Queen,” “The Girl in the Red Velvet Swing,” “Sea Wife,” “Island in the Sun,” “The Road to Hong Kong,” “Fear in the Night,” “Empire of the Ants,” “The Stud,” “Dynasty,” “Roseanne,” “Guiding Light,” “The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas,” “The Royals,” and “American Horror Story.” She has also acted in numerous plays and toured with a one-woman show.



Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II elevated Collins to Dame Commander of the British Empire (D.B.E.) in 2015 for her lifetime contribution to charity work, according to Collins’ personal site, after having presented her with The Most Excellent Order of The British Empire (O.B.E.) for her services to the arts in 1997.



As an actor, Collins is arguably most famous for two roles, Alexis Carrington on “Dynasty,” and Edith Keeler on “Star Trek.” Her “Star Trek” episode, “The City on the Edge of Forever,” aired on April 6, 1967, according to Memory Alpha, and was the 28th episode of the show’s first season. Her character, the pacifist Edith Keeler, had to die to save millions of people who otherwise would have perished in World War II, as Germany, under the command of Adolph Hitler, conquered the world. And it was Captain Kirk (William Shatner), who had fallen for Keeler, who had to let her be hit by a truck in order to restore the timeline.

The ‘City on the Edge of Forever’ Trailer

Play Video Video related to ‘star trek’ guest dame joan collins turns 89 2022-05-23T13:21:56-04:00

Collins was entirely unaware of ‘Star Trek” when her agent phoned her to address the opportunity to play Keeler in “The City on the Edge of Forever,” she told StarTrek.com during in an interview in 2015. It was, the site noted, her children Tara and Alexander, then four and two years old, who convinced her to take the role. “My daughter jumped up and down and said, ‘Oh, mum, you must do it. It’s a great show,'” she said. “So, that’s why I did it.” And she had no idea that Keeler or the episode itself would prove to be something special. “I really didn’t think about it very much,” she said.”I just read the script and I thought the script was very good. And I thought it was an interesting premise that this woman could have prevented a world war. So, I just went ahead and did it…



“I didn’t even have a clue at the time that we’d made a memorable episode,” she added. “It was not until several years later. I am pleased. It’s nice.”