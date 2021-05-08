‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Anson Mount Gives New Show Update

The newest installment in the “Star Trek” franchise, “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” has been in production since February of 2021. Since then, the new crew of the Enterprise has been dropping hints about the highly anticipated show.

A few weeks ago, Anson Mount, also known as Captain Pike, revealed that “Strange New Worlds” would follow an episodic format, like “Star Trek: The Original Series.” This is a major departure from the other contemporary “Star Trek” series, both of which follow season-long story arcs.

In a recent interview with Radio Times, Mount dished about filming “Strange New Worlds” and what it’s like to be on set during the pandemic.

Off to a Smooth Start

Mount told the publication that though the pandemic protocols have slowed things down, “it’s been one of the smoothest starts I think I’ve ever had in television.”

Mount continued, saying that the toughest thing about working during the pandemic is not being able to bond with his castmates off-screen.

“It’s weird trying to get to know my cast only on set. Normally I’d be throwing barbecues and we’d be going to the park and you can’t do much of that right now, particularly during the lockdown in Ontario but we’re surviving.”

He stressed that even though they’re not able to hang out together the way they would have pre-pandemic, the cast is “all having a good time together.”

Mount also commented that the entire cast is delighted with the content of the show. Additionally, they’re excited to be working with some of the same crew they did when they guest-starred on “Star Trek: Discovery.” He acknowledged that being familiar with all the behind-the-scenes folks has really helped everyone adjust to the very different work environment.

Trek Fans Have High Hopes for ‘SNW’

It’s no secret that some Trek fans have been very disappointed by the franchise’s newest offerings. Many fans feel that “Discovery” and “Star Trek: Picard” don’t capture the essence of “Star Trek.” They assert that “Star Trek” has always been about giving people an optimistic view of the future and that “Picard” and “Discovery” both portray a bleak future, rife with turmoil.

Some fans simply don’t like the serialized storytelling of the new “Star Treks” shows. They point out that even when the legacy “Star Trek” shows did long-running story arcs, they mixed in one-off storylines. These episodic stories helped fans get to know the characters without the distraction of the main story arc, which fostered more attachment to the characters. Many of these fans prefer “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” which blended serialized and episodic storytelling. Other fans favor the simplicity of episodic “Star Trek” like “The Original Series” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” because they could watch any single episode without being lost.

Fans who don’t like the new series are generally longing for a return to the Trek they knew and loved when they were younger. “Strange New Worlds” seems like it might be the return they’re craving. It brings back familiar TOS characters like Captain Pike and Spock. The show promises to explore a more familiar universe than the one presented in “Discovery.” Perhaps most importantly, it will offer the episode of the week style that fans who are burnt out on serialized storytelling are longing for.

Whether “Strange New Worlds” can deliver on these promises in a way the pleases old-school Trek fans remains to be seen. Until then, many fans are pinning their hopes for the franchise on Pike and his crew.

