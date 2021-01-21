How This Star Trek Actor Joined Leonard Nimoy’s Family

If Star Trek had a royal couple, other than Gene Roddenberry and Majel Barrett, it would be Adam Nimoy and Terry Farrell. Adam Nimoy is the only son of Star Trek legend Leonard Nimoy and a respected director. Terry Farrell is better known to Trekkers as Jadzia Dax from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (DS9).

The two Star Trek insiders have been together for about four years and have been married since 2018.

The Engagement

RT BREAKING NEWS!! How's THIS for #StarTrek ROYALTY?? TERRY FARRELL & ADAM NIMOY are ENGAGED!! May their love & union LLAP!! ❤️🖖 pic.twitter.com/ObY2lNbNcr — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) August 18, 2017

The couple was very private about the beginning of their relationship. In fact, the public didn’t even know they were together until they confirmed they were dating in 2017 during a panel at Star Trek Las Vegas, an annual Star Trek convention. StarTrek.com was the first outlet to report on the relationship, though rumors that the two were dating had been floating around since late 2016.

Just a few weeks after that appearance, the news of their engagement broke. Scott Mantz — a film critic, movie producer, and a self-identified Trekker — announced the news on Twitter. When a fan questioned the news, they got a reply from Farrell herself, assuring them that the announcement was legitimate.

Lol nope Not Fake news! — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) August 19, 2017

Farrell responded to a few congratulatory tweets in the thread. In one poignant tweet, she lamented the fact that Nimoy Sr. wasn’t there to celebrate with them.

Me too. I loved working with him on BECKER. — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) August 19, 2017

Nimoy’s father, known to regular people and Trekkies alike as Mr. Spock, passed away from COPD just two years before they got engaged.

The Wedding

RT BREAKING NEWS!! ADAM NIMOY & TERRY FARRELL got MARRIED TODAY at a CIVIL CEREMONY at CITY HALL in SAN FRANCISCO! Today is the BIRTHDAY of Adam’s father #LeonardNimoy! Big CONGRATS to the happy couple!! #LLAP #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/sGB8OX2Tir — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) March 26, 2018

Farrell and Nimoy had a relatively low-key courthouse wedding on March 26, 2018. The date they chose was anything but random. Nimoy and Farrell decided to honor Nimoy Sr. by getting married on his birthday.

Again, Mantz was the one to break the news to the world via Twitter. A couple of hours later, Farrell retweeted Mantz’s tweet and added a comment expressing her pure joy.

Freakin AWESOME day!!!!!!! Love ya all! Aka: Mrs. Adam Nimoy 🖖❤️😘 https://t.co/i6AVzPxR8q — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) March 27, 2018

Trek stars and fans alike responded to the news with delight. Of course, the replies were filled with wishes for the marriage to “Live long and prosper.”

Anthony Montgomery, who played Travis Mayweather on Star Trek: Enterprise, tweeted, “Congratulations, you two!! Wishing you an abundance of blessings, happiness and love!!”

Jeri Ryan, who played Seven of Nine on Star Trek: Voyager and Star Trek: Picard, tweeted, “Congrats, lady!!!! I wish you both a lifetime of love!”

Robert Picardo, who played the Doctor on Star Trek: Voyager, tweeted, “You make a radiant couple!”

Farrell graciously replied to many of the well-wishers, thanking them for their kindness.

Wedded Bliss

Since their wedding, Farrell and Nimoy have gone back to their rather private existence. They went to a few big events together, back when big events were a thing. About six months after their wedding, they walked the red carpet at the 2018 Emmys. They appeared at a few conventions as well.

According to their social media accounts, Farrell and Nimoy enjoy spending time with their families, both biological and Star Trek. According to Page Six, Farrell has one son from a previous marriage and Nimoy has a son and a daughter from his previous marriage.

Farrell’s Instagram, which is relatively sparse, features a few adorable shots of her with her son. It also reveals that she and Nana Visitor, who played Kira Nerys on DS9, are still best friends in real life. Adam’s Twitter, which is updated almost as rarely as Farrell’s Instagram, is filled with Star Trek-related retweets and news, and the occasional love note to his wife.

Though their stardom made their wedding headline news, they’ve stayed out of the headlines since, seemingly content to live a quiet, Trekkie life.

