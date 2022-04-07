This Horror Icon Was a Jem’Hadar on ‘DS9’

Here’s a scary fact: Kane Hodder turns 67 years old today. What’s even scarier is that many “Star Trek” fans aren’t aware that Hodder, who is best known for playing Jason Voorhees in four “Friday the 13th” horror films, actually appeared on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.”



But it’s true. Hodder, who played the killer character Jason in “Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood,” “Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan,” “Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday,” and “Jason X;” as well as in the video game “Friday the 13th: The Game,” appeared in the “Deep Space Nine” series finale, “What You Leave Behind.” According to Memory Alpha, he performed stunts as a Jem’Hadar soldier and went uncredited for the role. The credit is also listed in Hodder’s filmography on the Internet Move Database.

Hodder’s resume is endless, as he’s acted or performed stunts in more than 200 films and television shows, according to the Internet Movie Database. He’s worked on major Hollywood studio fare, acclaimed indie features, and dozens of B-movies. Among some fan favorites are “Hill Street Blues,” “House,” “Wishmaster,” “Leatherface: Texas Chainsaw Massacre III,” “Lethal Weapon 3,” “Demolition Man,” “Batman Forever,” “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the “Hatchet” films, “Charmed,” “Alias,” and “Impractical Jokers.”



Not surprisingly, Hodder has intersected with more than a few “Star Trek” figures along the way. One of his very first credits was “Lone Wolf McQuade,” a Western that starred Chuck Norris and featured a very young, pre-“Star Trek: Voyager” Robert Beltran. “Jason Goes to Hell” co-starred Steven Culp, who later played the recurring character, Major Hayes, on “Star Trek: Enterprise.” Hodder played a commando in the hit Steven Seagal action film “Under Siege,” which also included in its cast Colm Meaney (from “Star Trek: The Next Generation” and “DS9”), Bernie Casey (who appeared in a “DS9” two-parter), and Glenn Morshower (who appeared in two episodes of “TNG,” one episode each of “Voyager” and “Enterprise,” as well as “Star Trek Generations“).



“Hatchet III” co-starred Derek Mears, who played an Orion Guard in an episode of “Enterprise,” and “Gremlins” leading man Zach Galligan, who guest-starred as Ensign Gentry in an episode of “Voyager.” Hodder popped up briefly in “The Devil’s Rejects,” which featured “Star Trek: The Original Series” guest star Sid Haig, “Star Trek IV” and “TNG” actor Michael Berryman, and “DS9” guest star Deborah Van Valkenburgh. Hodder played the title character in the film “Ed Gein: The Butcher of Plainfield,” which also featured Berryman.



“Charmed” tapped Hodder for two episodes, one (“Sand Francisco Dreamin'”) as a stuntman, and the other (“The Day the Magic Died”) as an actor. “Sand Francisco Dreamin” was directed by John T. Ketchmer, who directed two episodes each of “DS9” and “Voyager.” “The Day the Magic Died” guest-starred James Read (“Voyager”), Richard Lynch (“TNG”), and William Morgan Sheppard (“TNG,” “Voyager,” “Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country,” and “Star Trek (2009).”

And There Are Even More “Trek” Connections

Hodder’s four “Friday the 13th” films, according to Memory Alpha, co-starred the following “Star Trek” actors: Craig Thomas, Warren Munson, Peter Mark Richman, Leslie Jordan, James Gleason, Michael Buchman Silver, Peter Mensah, and, as noted, Steven Culp. And, while there’s no direct connection to Hodder, “Star Trek” and “Friday the 13th” fans know that Nana Visitor, who played Kira Nerys on “DS9,” appeared as Jason’s mother, Pamela Voorhees, in the 2009 reboot of “Friday the 13th.”



As a stuntman and actor, Hodder remains as busy as ever. According to IMDB, today’s birthday boy has 21 films or shows completed, currently shooting, or in pre-production. Hodder is also a regular on the horror convention circuit and just confirmed on his Facebook page that he’s playing Leatherface in the upcoming video game, “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”