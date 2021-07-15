Top 7 Best New Star Trek Toys & Collectibles

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the “Star Trek” franchise is back. Like them or not, there are new Trek shows on the horizon, a new Trek film in pre-production, and new Trek toys available for all those big kids everywhere.

There’s a long, rocky history of “Star Trek” toys and the sometimes strange creations which companies created. The Remco Spock Helmet is known as the “silliest” of these peculiar toys but was finally added to the official Trek canon, thanks to an appearance in “Star Trek: Lower Decks.”

The following are some of the best new toys and collectibles available for fans of “Star Trek”:

New Funko “Mirror” Pops





As noted recently, the Mirror Universe is always a hit with Trek fans. Everyone loves to imagine what it would be like if Kirk were evil or Sisko was a scoundrel. The Mirror Universe shows us precisely what that’s like.

Thanks to the ever-popular Funko Pops line, fans can now have Mirror Kirk, Spock, Sulu, and Uhura on their desk… sulking and plotting. Funko also recently released a TOS-era Khan, a Kirk sitting in his captain’s chair, a Gorn, and a Spock stroking a cat. All of those collectibles are available here.

New TNG Action Figures





These were never available “back in the day.” Still, they are similar to the first line of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” toys released by Galoob in 1987. These new 3.75” action figures, created by Super7 in their ReAction Figures line, which they say are all articulated. The line includes Captain Picard, Data, Worf, Guinan, Wesley, and a Borg drone. The figures are available here. Super7 says these are “Wave One,” which implies there will be more Trek to come.

Enterprise 8-in-1 Multitool

If there’s one thing that is certain about Starfleet personnel, they are always prepared. Now you can be too, thanks to this U.S.S. Enterprise-themed multitool. Created by the Robe Factory LLC, fans can now conduct simple repairs on away missions. The tool includes a cord cutter, hex wrenches, a bottle opener, a butterfly wrench, a can opener, a ruler, a flat head screwdriver, and a Phillips head screwdriver. That’s almost as many gadgets as a Tricorder! The Enterprise multitool is available for purchase here.

MEGO Star Trek is Back





For those fans around in the 1970s, MEGO was the only game in town for action figures. Before “Star Wars” changed film merchandising forever, the MEGO company held the rights to an incredible number of intellectual properties — including “KISS,” “Marvel,” “DC,” “Planet of the Apes,” and “Star Trek.” There were many more brands and figures, which meant youngsters could create all-new stories — because all the action figures were the same size! The original MEGO company went bankrupt in 1982, but it’s back. And you can get some fantastic figures, and they all include cloth uniforms, just like the 70s.

Just a few of the MEGO figures available now include Picard, Data, Khan, Kirk, Spock, Uhura, and many more. They’ve just released Locutus of Borg and Q (from “Encounter at Farpoint”). Check them out here.

Playmobil “Star Trek” playset





From Europe comes Playmobil, and they will be releasing a huge “Star Trek” collectible very soon. This new set features the original TOS Enterprise and crew. The saucer section reveals the bridge, while Scotty can defy the laws of physics in main engineering. The ship’s lights and sounds are controlled via smartphone and can be displayed with a stand or hung from a ceiling. The entire original cast is represented as classic Playmobil figures, and it even comes with a few Tribbles. The playset will be available in September 2021.

Star Trek Nanoforce

Based on the classic molded green plastic “army men” toys from the 60s and 70s, Spherewerx presents the “Nanoforce Army Builder Figure Boxed Set.” Available in both “Original Series” and “Next Generation,” each set includes 12 figures and one Enterprise ship. They are shockingly detailed for their small size and would be welcome defense around any computer monitor. The “Star Trek Nanoforce Army” figures will be available in October 2021.

Star Trek: Playmates Toys





For many, the high water mark for Trek toys was the 1990s when Playmates owned the rights to the brand. They created the most detailed and comprehensive line of Star Trek toys the world has ever seen. The line ended in 1999, prompting many fans to create their own versions of the Playmates toys, especially for the shows which aired after 1999.

But, thanks to a story on StarTrek.com, we know that Playmates is back in the “Star Trek” action figure game. According to the story, Playmates will soon begin producing figures from “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks,” “Star Trek: Picard,” and eventually “Star Trek: Prodigy,” and “other Star Trek series throughout the universe coming soon.” The story reports that the new line will include figures from the films and the “Expansive Star Trek Universe.”

The availability of the new figures will be released soon.

