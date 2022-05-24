‘Star Trek” in the News: Stewart, Pegg, Ryder, Mount, McMahan, & More

“Star Trek” and the people associated with the franchise are always in the news. Some of the news warrants full stories and some of it is better included in a round-up. This is that round-up, which is now a regular Heavy on Star Trek feature, and this week’s round-up involves Simon Pegg, Winona Ryder, Mike McMahan, Idris Elba, Patrick Stewart, Anson Mount, and Benedict Cumberbatch.



Pegg is Back in Action in ‘M: I — Dead Reckoning’

Paramount Pictures released the official trailer for “Mission: Impossible 7” on May 23, 2022, which also revealed the movie’s title: “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One.” Tom Cruise once again stars as Ethan Hunt, who is joined by fellow returnees Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Frederick Schmidt, and Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn. Pegg currently co-stars as Montgomery “Scotty” Scott in the J.J. Abrams-produced, Kelvin Universe “Star Trek” films. Abrams is also one of the producers of “Dead Reckoning — Part One.”

‘Dead Reckoning’ Trailer

Ryder Returns in ‘Stranger Things 4’

Netflix will launch the first portion of season four of “Stranger Things,” officially called “Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1,” on May 27. 2022. The popular show features Winona Ryder, who played Spock’s doomed human mother, Amanda Grayson, in “Star Trek (2009).” Ryder co-stars in “Stranger Things” as Joyce Byers, the mother of Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton). The official synopsis from Netflix reads, “It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.”

The ‘Stranger Things 4, Vol. 1’ Trailer

‘Solar Opposites’ Season Three Kicks Off July 13

“Star Trek: Lower Decks” isn’t creator and executive producer Mike McMahan‘s only current animated show. “Solar Opposites” is his other cartoon series, and Hulu has announced that the show’s upcoming third season, consisting of 11 episodes, will drop on July 13. According to a synopsis provided by Hulu, “‘Solar Opposites’ centers on a team of four aliens who are evenly split on whether Earth is awful or awesome. Korvo (Justin Roiland) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) only see the pollution, crass consumerism and human frailty, while Terry (Thomas Middleditch) and Jesse (Mary Mack) love TV, junk food and fun stuff. In season three, this alien team strives to be less of a team and more of a family.”



Elba Looks Like a Vulcan in New Movie

The ubiquitous Idris Elba will return to the big screen this summer in “Three Thousand Years of Longing.” Directed by “Mad Max” filmmaker George Miller, the movie stars Tilda Swinton as a woman who buys an antique bottle that’s been home for centuries to a djinn who grants her three wishes. Elba, who played the villainous Krall in “Star Trek Beyond,” stars as the Djinn, a character whose elfin ears make him look a lot like a… Vulcan. MGM, which will release “Three Thousand Years of Longing,” dropped a trailer for the movie on May 20, 2022.

Elba Tweets the ‘Longing’ Trailer

Great to work with George Miller on this. Coming to cinemas this Summer #3000YearsOfLonging https://t.co/kpXhpVddt3 — Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 20, 2022





Stewart, Cumberbatch & Mount All in for ‘Doctor Strange’

Spoilers ahead for anyone who still has not seen “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” but it’s chock full of “Star Trek” talent. Benedict Cumberbatch, who played John Harrison/Khan in “Star Trek into Darkness,” returns to Marvel action as the title character, Stephen Strange. That’s no surprise. Patrick Stewart and Anson Mount make cameo appearances. That’s news.



Stewart, who is currently reprising his “Star Trek: The Next Generation” role as Jean-Luc Picard on “Star Trek: Picard,” starred as Professor X in several “X-Men” movies, and was last seen in “Logan” in 2017. He returns as Professor X in “Multiverse of Madness” after being heard briefly in the last trailer for the sequel. The Professor X on view in “Multiverse of Madness” resembles the version seen in the 90s animated series more than the live-action iteration, which makes sense given that Professor X died in “Logan” and that the “Doctor Strange” sequel unfolds in a multiverse.



Mount, who has played Captain Christopher Pike in “Star Trek: Discovery,” “Star Trek: Short Treks,” and now “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” co-starred as Blackagar Boltagon/Black Bolt, one of the superheroes on the short-lived Marvel television series, “Inhumans.” The actor turns up as Black Bolt for a quick scene in “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” In a tweet on May 17, 2022, Mount thanked “Multiverse of Madness” producer Kevin Feige and director Sam Raimi for including him. The next day, he tweeted about the experience again, this time sharing footage of a stunt rehearsal. According to Box Office Mojo, as of May 23, 2022, “Multiverse of Madness” has grossed more than $800 million worldwide.

Anson Mount Tweet with ‘Multiverse’ Stunt Video